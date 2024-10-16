$197 million: Low end of high school project

After learning that the cheapest design for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School building project would cost around $200 million, school leadership is considering downsizing plans.

School Committee members charged with overseeing the preliminary design of a new or renovated high school reviewed about two dozen possible designs for the project, and they ranged from $197 million on the low end of a renovation to over $400 million for a completely new building.

Seeing the high cost of a new building, school officials discussed ways to reduce square footage, including by cutting from plans some dedicated spaces for existing programs, such as a new indoor track.

The review of the designs is the latest step in a years-long process to update a more than 60-year-old school building in need of an update. The designs are also preliminary, and subject to change.

The Massachusetts School Building Association (MSBA), a quasi-independent government authority, reimburses school projects at around 30 percent. The association accepted the high school into its program last year after six years of attempts.

At Tuesday’s meeting, committee members also expressed interest in reaching out to each of the Vineyard’s towns to find out how much they would be comfortable contributing to the building project.

The 25-member school building committee received preliminary plans and associated costs two weeks ago from project partner Tappé Architects. The committee voted nearly unanimously to complete the preliminary design phase of the project by sending a batch of rough draft school designs to the MSBA.

Completing this preliminary phase did not involve any determinations of the project’s final design. This step is instead meant to show that the district has been fully informed of and is aware of the range of available options.

The next phase will be the preferred schematic report, due by April, which will include a determination of overall project costs.

The committee did, however, reject and decide not to move forward with three of the preliminary plans for addition-and-renovation projects. Those designs, members noted, would have taken nearly four years to construct, and would cost between $350 million and $425 million.

Tappé Architects showed the high school building committee a list of 19 preliminary designs on Tuesday, explaining that the building association requires the committee to submit at least one of each type of project — one renovation, one addition-and-renovation, and one for a completely new school. For multiple designs for a completely new school, Tappé also estimated total costs of around $400 million each.

The cheapest design was the only renovation presented, and it came with estimated total costs of $197 million to $223 million. It was the smallest design presented, at 165,000 gross square feet.

It was also the only design at risk of not being accepted by the MSBA for reimbursement, if it does not meet state square-footage standards.

Square footage is a key factor in the designs’ price tags, with estimated costs of around $1,200 per square foot. And a key reason for the plans’ size, Tappé principal Chris Blessen explained, is that the high school will need to bring rooms up to state spacing standards in order to qualify for reimbursement.

Most of the high school’s current classrooms, Tappé said, do not meet the state’s minimum size requirements. And space for the school’s Career Technical Education (CTE) programs, which the committee included in a project education plan created this summer, would also need to be increased to meet state space standards.

After Tappé’s presentation, district and school leadership expressed interest in reducing the project’s square footage, which could involve revisiting its education plan, and re-evaluating which spaces the project will add to the high school.

“My concern … is our ability to actually afford this building. And more important than anything is getting a yes across our six towns to move a project forward,” said district Superintendent Richie Smith on Tuesday. “If the education plan is driving that, we may need to pre-emptively start looking at that,” he added.

The education plan informed the square footage in Tappé’s designs, and was created with a historical understanding of the high school in mind, as well the school’s future class size and programming needs.

Principal Sara Dingledy noted that the school could consider amending plans for its technical education program.

“Hypothetically, you take a CTE program, and you say, ‘Now, we’re not going to push for the CTE designation, we’re going to teach that in a classroom, and not have the lab space,’ right? That saves significant square footage,” she said.

She added that the school could reconsider providing dedicated spaces for other existing programs. Plans for an additional gym, a dance or yoga studio, or a career center for students not going to college could also be amended to save on square footage.

Adding an indoor track for the school’s track program is also aspirational. “That’s something maybe we don’t add, especially since the [YMCA], I think, is probably building one in a few years,” she said.

Meeting state standards for class sizes is another factor in project square footage. The state requires a minimum of 825 square feet for a classroom of 24 students, and a maximum of 950 feet. Blessen told the committee that Tappé could review individual classrooms in its designs, and figure out the maximum occupancy allowed in each room. State standards for science rooms are also larger than those for regular classrooms, at around 1,400 square feet.

“The current standards for science rooms just don’t match what this building was built for,” Blessen added.

With the preliminary design program submitted, the committee can now edit its design options. It can also choose to add new structures to a renovation design.

Blessen also recommended that the committee meet more often to determine what it can afford in terms of money and time, and which designs to move forward with.

The committee forewent the option on Tuesday to pause and further consider whether to submit the preliminary designs, as it could have decided to attempt a vote in two months’ time. But delaying the submission, Blessen said, would increase overall project costs.

Blessen also said on Tuesday that all labor to construct the project would come from off-Island, as no on-Island contractors are certified for Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance standards.