Loss of winter Seastreak a blow to commuters

Just a year after starting the initiative, Seastreak announced that it is no longer offering commuter service between New Bedford and Martha’s Vineyard this winter, a decision that has disappointed some local officials.

Seastreak president James Barker said that the decision to end the winter service comes as a commuter train long expected to run between New Bedford and Boston has been delayed time and time again, which is making it harder for Seastreak to work financially. He was hoping the commuter rail could boost revenue for Seastreak with more travelers coming off Island to get to Boston through New Bedford.

“We started the service understanding that the train in New Bedford would be ready to go by December or winter of last year but they delayed the project,” Barker told The Times. “We met as a team recently and looked at the numbers and we just weren’t in the position to take another loss like we did last year.”

Barker told the Oak Bluffs select board last month that they had lost more money than they expected in the first year, roughly $200,000.

The decision to cancel the service after just one season is frustrating some Vineyard officials, noting that the Island is becoming more and more reliant on workers from off Island to provide essential services with the higher cost of living. The Seastreak option could open the Island up to more off-Cape workers in the New Bedford and South Coast region.

“With the issues of housing and everything else that we face, commuter service throughout the winter is essential for workers that can’t afford to live here,” said Jim Malkin, the Vineyard representative to the Steamship Authority board and Chilmark select board.

Malkin said that when Seastreak first approached the board for permission to run the service, the Steamship relayed that it would likely take a few years of not making any money before the service caught on.

“That was discussed at the Steamship. It’s only been a year and they are pulling the plug,” Malkin said. “I am really disappointed given the foreknowledge and warning.”

Barker did express optimism that once the commuter rail between the city and South Coast is up and running, Seastreak could bring back the winter commuter service, possibly even next fall.

“We would really like to try this again,” Barker said. “We think there is a future in it.”