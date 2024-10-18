Rabeni qualifies for state championship

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School varsity golf team put on a nail-biting performance at the state finals qualifying match this past Wednesday and is sending one senior on to the championships.

Nick Rabeni and Jacoby Light had both qualified for the Division 2 South Section Invitational which was played at Segregansett Country Club in Taunton on Wednesday. Rabeni shot an 81, good enough to secure a spot in the State Championship to be held on Monday at Berkshire Hills Country Club in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He tied for 8th out of 100 golfers from the southeast region of the state.

Light also performed well, finishing 16th with an 84, but just narrowly missed out of the top 10 spot needed to qualify for the finals.

Rabeni’s round originally got off to a rough start, which Head Coach Henry Smith noted was something they had been working on. But the senior locked in for the final stretch, playing the last six holes two strokes under par to secure his qualifying position.

“Rabeni really figured out this season how to buckle down mentally and keep his composure through 18 holes of golf, which isn’t easy,” said coach Smith.

“The qualifier match was a little shocking for me,” said Rabeni. “I started 6 over par after 4 holes, which is a really rough start, but I got comfortable as the game went on. I took it one hole at a time and slowly started catching a little bit of fire.”

Rabeni, his father Anthony, and coach Smith plan to leave Sunday morning to play a practice round at Berkshire Hills Country Club to familiarize themselves with the course ahead of Monday’s championship.

“I am really excited,” said Rabeni. “I’ve been working hard these past few days to regroup, talking with my coach and a few guys I look up to, getting prepared.”

Rabeni is the first golfer for the Vineyard to qualify for an individual State Final in years; he hopes to inspire the younger players.

“I’m excited to be a motivator for the younger guys. I hope they learn to be eager to be the best they can,” said Rabeni.