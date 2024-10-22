Nancy Elizabeth Carroll, 86, of Vineyard Haven passed away on Oct. 10, 2024, at Windemere Nursing Home in Oak Bluffs.

Nancy was born to William and Alexandra Carroll on August 18, 1938, in the family summer camp at Tashmoo Pond, and raised in Vineyard Haven. She attended Tisbury High School, and graduated from State Teachers College in Bridgewater with a degree in Physical Education in 1960, and later earned her master’s degree. She spent a year teaching in Germany in 1964, visiting 13 countries while she was there. She worked as a Health and P.E. teacher in Cambridge for many years, while living in Scituate with her sister Madeleine. Nancy had a zest for life, and found joy in everything and everyone, evident in her college yearbook quote: “I expect to pass through this world but once; any good thing therefore that I can do, or any kindness that I can show my fellow creatures, let me do it now …”

She loved the beach and the ocean, whether it was to collect MANY shells and rocks (we’re not kidding — MANY) or taking a swim. She spent her summer breaks at Lobsterville Beach in Aquinnah boating, clamming, and lobstering, and teaching her nieces and nephews the ways of the ocean when they visited her in “camp.” Nancy was also an amazing storyteller, and if you were fortunate enough to hear one of her stories about her life, you were lucky enough. Nancy was very proud of one her biggest accomplishments, her sobriety for over 40 years, serving as a mentor and role model for many suffering with addiction.

After retiring from teaching, she returned to Vineyard Haven to live in her childhood home with her sister Madeleine.

If Nancy had a wish for you, it would be to always reach for that brass ring (or multiple rings)!

Nancy was preceded in death by her sisters, Madeleine Carroll, Christine Blanthorn, and Margaret Schultz (survived by Paul); and her brothers, Leigh Carroll and his wife Peggy, Thomas Carroll (survived by Jane), and William Carroll (survived by Leslie). Nancy is survived by her brother, Michael Carroll of Vineyard Haven; along with many nieces and nephews who are better for having had her in their lives.

A service and celebration of a life will be announced at a later date. For online guestbook and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.