Harvest Festival bounty

The annual Harvest Festival, held on Oct. 20 from 10 to 2 pm at the Ag Hall, couldn’t have fallen on a lovelier day. The sky was clear, blue, and sunny, and the sweet scent of hay was in the air. This year there were the Harvest Fest regulars — pumpkin carving, animals, a hay maze and crafts for kids, demos for adults, a pie-baking contest, a pie-eating contest, music by the Flying Elbows, and a lot more. This year, however, there were a few new activities added to the mix: indigo dyeing, a squash toss, Cow Chip Bingo, and a Halloween costume swap.

Inside the Ag Hall, a variety of tables were set up with representatives from several M.V. organizations, including Vineyard Conservation Society, Plant Local, and Natural Neighbors, with brochures, photos, and information about native plants and the importance of biodiversity. Slough Farm had a table, as did Felix Neck. Megan Draheim, a representative from Felix Neck, had a few different turtle shells displayed on the table, as well as photos and information about the turtles that live on the Island, and the eight species of snakes we share the land with. Draheim also had a female box turtle named Boxy keeping her company. “You can tell the gender of a box turtle by the color of their eyes,” she explained. “Females have brown eyes, and males have more reddish eyes.” Boxy was a looker, and she didn’t shy away from having her picture taken.

Outside the hall, we were greeted by Chilmark, a big friendly bull who enjoyed a good chin scratch. Right next to Chilmark, a small pen of sheep were hanging out, vying for attention. A little farther along toward the barns, we met two cows named Circle and Venus. We weren’t sure if Venus was winking at us, or giving us the stink-eye, but she poked her head through the fence and let us pet her.

We also came across a fun activity called Cow Chip Bingo, which was a fundraiser for Martha’s Vineyard 4-H Club. How it worked: Two cows stood chowing down on grass in the fenced area where the dog show is traditionally held. The grass beneath the cows had been painted into sections. People purchased a ticket, and if one of the cows pooped in the section they chose, they’d win a prize. This game seemed to be quite popular with humans, but the cows appeared more interested in eating.

Speaking of eating, this year’s yummy food truck vendors included Ophelia’s, where you could purchase coffee, biscuits, and luscious maple soft-serve ice cream; Reunion Pizza, Just Got Smoked, M.V. Seafood Collaboration, and You Enjoy Vegan. Catty-corner from Ophelia’s, Island Alpaca was in the house, with tables filled with gloriously soft and warm hats, mittens, scarves, and cute stuffed alpaca ornaments. Music filled the air, and inside the little information building across from the hall, people could purchase vintage fair posters, as well as Ag Hall and fair T shirts, coffee mugs, and hats. One hat in particular caught my eye. It was black with a bright yellow pig printed on the front. I was a tiny bit obsessed with it, and now wish I’d bought one (or two).

If you missed the Harvest Fest this year, make sure to get it in your calendar for next year. It’s an educational, fun, and sweet day you don’t want to miss.