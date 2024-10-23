West Tisbury Animal Control, Tisbury Animal Control, and the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society are hosting the first annual Halloween Kids’ Dog Show and Costume Contest. The awards include best trick, best costume, best doggy look-alike, best puppy (under 1 year), best old-timer (over 10 years), best full breed, best supermutt, smallest dog, biggest dog, least obedient, and most obedient. This event is free and open to all. Registration required to participate. Please email aco@westtisbury-ma.gov to register. Sunday, Oct. 27, noon to 2 pm. Ag Hall, West Tisbury.