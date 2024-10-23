Visiting Vet: Keeping Halloween pet-friendly

Early on in my career, I had two wonderful employees, Beth and Midge, who had wicked senses of humor. Despite the stress of veterinary practice, we laughed a lot at work. Of course, dressing up for Halloween was part of the fun, so one year I did a fairly elaborate creepy costume, complete with face paint, greenish skin, and “blood” dripping from the corner of my mouth. Clients loved it. Until … someone came in with a very sick pet that ended up with a decision for euthanasia. I felt awful. I couldn’t really excuse myself to go wash my face. I took off my witch’s hat, apologized, and did my job. Did I mention I felt awful?

Halloween. It can be a scary time for pets, and also for veterinarians. Let’s talk about how to make it a safe and happy holiday for everyone. Starting with the obvious: Candy. There are two major hazards when it comes to sweet treats. Chocolate, and the artificial sweetener xylitol (sometimes also known as “birch sugar”). Chocolate is a dose-dependent toxin. The darker the chocolate, the greater the risk. The smaller the pet, the greater the risk. If Milk Dud, your hundred-pound mastiff, eats one Milk Dud, you don’t need to worry. But if Tollhouse, your tiny rat terrier, eats a handful of semi-sweet chocolate chips, you need to get veterinary assistance immediately.

If you’re a do-it-yourself kind of person, you can google “chocolate toxicity calculator,” and find a site where you can compute Milk Duds’ risk levels. Always overestimate, and look at the worst-case scenario. Better safe than sorry. If you’re not good at math, or you have any doubt at all, call one of the pet poison hotlines, and consult a veterinary toxicologist. Rapid induction of vomiting as soon as possible after ingestion, followed by administration of activated charcoal, is the ideal treatment. There is no antidote for chocolate toxicity, and believe it or not, it can be fatal to dogs. I have seen two dogs die when owners waited too long to seek care. If you miss the window for making Tollhouse barf, you will likely need to get on the boat to have him admitted for in-patient intensive care at a round-the-clock emergency clinic.

The same is true for ingestion of anything sweetened with xylitol. Most Halloween candy contains good old-fashioned sugar or, at worst, some high-fructose corn syrup. Not good for Tollhouse, but not toxic. However, if some curmudgeon is handing out sugar-free gum or other sugar-free candy containing xylitol, it won’t hurt people, but can cause persistent, life-threatening low blood sugar if ingested by your dog. Again, the dose makes the poison. Again, don’t wait for symptoms. Decontamination by prompt induction of vomiting is much better than treating the potentially lethal and long-lasting hypoglycemia.

Candy isn’t the only tricky thing about Halloween. People of all sizes in costumes, children ringing your doorbell repeatedly, squeals of laughter, shrieks of terror. All these things can terrify pets. Make sure your animals are safely inside and secure, away from the front door. This includes cats who usually hang out outside. The unusual activity on Halloween puts them at greater risk for running away, being hit by cars, or simply getting scared and lost. Give them someplace inside, private and quiet, where they can hide. If your dog has any history of aggression or anxiety, place baby gates to bar access to the door where you plan on dispensing candy to trick-or-treaters. Very fearful dogs may panic and try to run out of the house. Keep pets in a separate part of the house. Give them their favorite toys, food, and water. Play some music to cover the scary sounds. Even talk to your veterinarian in advance about antianxiety medication, if your pet is particularly anxious or afraid.

Having a Halloween party? Same advice. You say your pet is a party animal? OK. If Vlad the vizsla is coming to your soiree, I know you want to put him in an adorable vampire costume, but be careful. Vlad may be scared or uncomfortable wearing a costume. Elastic bands used to attach things may be too tight. He might get tangled up in his cape, or freaked out by his wings. He may try to eat his mask. Use common sense. Know your dog’s temperament, and act accordingly. Think about your decor, too. Candles can burn curious cats and clumsy dogs. Other Halloween decorations can be dangerous. Dogs may think they are toys, and chew or swallow them. Pets may get ensnared in fake spider webs (or ingest fibers), which can really cause problems. Keep your party frippery pet-friendly.

What if Vlad looks so cute in his Dracula outfit that you want to take him trick-or-treating along with the kids? Think long and hard. Will he really enjoy this? Will he pose a danger to any other folks out and about? Remember, Halloween is not a normal night. There will be all kinds of intentionally terrifying sights and sounds. Vlad may attempt to bolt and run off and hide. If you are convinced your little vampire will enjoy such an outing, at least be sure to use a secure leash and collar (no retractable leashes, please!). Put something reflective on his costume so he is readily visible after dark. Make sure he has accurate, visible identification, just in case you are wrong, and Vlad gets spooked and flies away.

Finally, remember Halloween isn’t truly over until all the decorations are down and all the candy eaten. Every year I treat dogs who climb onto counters, nose their way into bedrooms, even open cupboards to get to some kid’s stash. Do your part to keep your pets safe and your veterinarians happy. Buy Vlad a bag of rawhide chews, and lock up the candy in a secure location. I will do my part, by sticking with a simple, gore-free Halloween costume I can easily remove should things get serious or sad at work.