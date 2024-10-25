VOTE for democracy

In a presidential election widely considered fateful for our democracy, there are still Islanders who wonder if their vote really matters. They question whether they even need to vote, especially if they come from a state like Massachusetts, which leans so heavily to the Democratic Party.

Some, particularly young voters, shrug their shoulders with indifference and state an oft-repeated refrain that they do not feel either presidential candidate in this race speaks for them. This amazing Island we are so lucky to call home can sometimes feel like an idyllic cocoon, and we can deceive ourselves that the outside world with all its noise somehow does not ring true or, well, really matter. There is no room for that kind of entitlement in this year’s election.

We have a very clear message for the whole Island today: VOTE!

Why? First of all, it is a right and a privilege in our democracy to cast your ballot. Even more than that, it is a responsibility of every citizen to participate in our democracy. We are not typically in the business of endorsing candidates in the pages of The MV Times.

But this year, so much hangs in the balance, with a candidate who has threatened to undermine the Constitution and the legacy of a peaceful transfer of power if he loses. He has consistently targeted the free press as “the enemy of the people,” and used language that too often sounds more like the words of a dictator than a leader of the U.S. And it is not just left-leaning observers who are sounding this alarm.

After serving in the military for more than 40 years, Trump’s own top military commander, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, gave a speech marking his retirement in which he said, “We don’t take an oath to a king, or a queen, to a tyrant or dictator — or wannabe dictator.”

Many assumed Milley was referring to Trump, but the phrasing was at least somewhat subtle, and the four-star Army general did not elaborate publicly at the time. Now Milley, like so many others, wants to be perfectly clear what he means, and did so in a just-published interview with the legendary Pulitzer prizewinning journalist Bob Woodward for his book.

Milley told Woodward, “No one has ever been as dangerous to this country as Donald Trump. Now I realize he’s a total fascist.”

We believe this election is about realizing that the peril to our democracy is real. We believe all of us need to open our eyes wide to the fact that Trump has openly shown his willingness to undercut our democracy. And therefore this year, we are encouraging people to go to the polls and be sure to vote as a way to protect our democracy. This is not about partisan politics or one policy choice over another; it is about the bedrock of our country, and the legal framework and traditional norms upon which it was built, and through which it has flourished.

Vice President Kamala Harris will no doubt win by a landslide on this Island, gauging by its politics and the lawn signs everywhere that support her. But across the country, polls are indicating that this is a race that is just too close to call.

Our estimation is that Kamala Harris is a brilliant leader, with a fierce determination to serve the country, and an admirable history of doing so. She has developed solid policy goals, and she is worthy of your vote. On issues that matter greatly to this Island, including climate change, the economy, affordable housing, women’s reproductive rights, immigration reform, education, and many others, she has outlined clear and consistent views that we believe speak to the goals we share on making this Island a more fair and just place to live.

Harris has also been forceful in calling out Trump on his threat to democracy and the menacing language he has used to try to incite an attack on our government and its institutions if he does not win the election. She has pulled no punches, and proven she is a fighter. Kamala Harris deserves your vote.

And on this ballot, you will also find important local issues, which we outline for you in this week’s news coverage, along with the locations and times when the polls open and close in your town. Likely drawing the most interest locally, there’s a contested race for the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. Also, Cape and Islands state Sen. Julian Cyr is facing two challengers — a Republican and an unenrolled contestant from the Island. And there are a number of congressional races and ballot questions to consider. We encourage you to weigh all of these choices on your ballot.

But most of all, we encourage you to go to the polls or mail in your ballot, and we implore you to vote for democracy. There is too much at stake not to.