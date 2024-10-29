Dead humpback whale seen floating near Vineyard 

1 of 2

A dead humpback whale has been spotted floating in waters near the Vineyard, and officials are keeping track of where the carcass will wash ashore.

Ainsley Smith, marine mammal stranding coordinator at the federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said her department received word about the dead marine animal “just after dark” on Monday.

A survey plane from New England Aquarium verified the whale was in the area on Tuesday morning. Andrew Jacobs, the laboratory manager for the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) said he saw the whale on Tuesday in Quicks Hole, a body of water between Nashawena and Pasque islands.

Jacobs also said his department was tracking a wounded humpback whale spotted earlier this week off of Squibnocket in Chilmark; he was uncertain whether this was the same animal as the carcass seen in Quicks Hole.

Currently, NOAA, the tribe, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare are coordinating to track where the dead whale washes ashore. Smith said the carcass is expected to land on the Elizabeth Islands or Martha’s Vineyard some point Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re just trying to see where it lands,” Smith said.

The humpback whale’s cause of death is unknown at this time. Smith said an examination will take place after the carcass washes ashore.