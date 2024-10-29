Dogcharmer: Training a tween

Dear Dogcharmer,

My name’s Tim, and I have an 8-month-old Doberman named Noah. I read all your columns, and he’s the dyslexic dog who looks in the mirror and sees God instead of dog. He really seems afraid of nothing, and is just as likely to ignore my requests as to obey them. I need some help.

Tim

Dear Tim,

Firstly, I love the Dobe breed. Both my successful working search dogs were Dobes. Michelle found two people alive, and several not alive, which brought closure to missing-person cases. Mike successfully tracked a woman 11 miles.

The ideal dog should be confident, yet respectful and cooperative. Two things before we get to respectful and cooperative. In my career, I can remember two owners who named their dog Noah. I suggested that they change their dog’s names, which they did. Assuming you use the word “No” in the course of your life, naming your dog Noah is like naming your child “Bad Boy.” Too much possible negativity associated with his name. I adopted my standard poodle at age 2, when her name was Emma. I immediately changed her name to Paula Jean by standing three feet from her with a treat in my hand and calling her to come, saying “Paula Jean, come.” Believe me, no dog will give a damn what you call him as long as it results in a treat. Secondly, an 8-month-old Dobe is in the heart of what I fondly refer to as junior high school punk age. This is basically when they are transitioning from puppy to young adult. Often, not the easiest of training times.

Using a leash and starting in the house, where there are the fewest distractions, teach him to come when called. The first four times he comes, when called he gets a treat. After that, he gets a treat intermittently. His attitude becomes, “Maybe there’s a treat, maybe not; I better go check it out.”

Next, teach him “Stay.” This is very important, because it teaches him self-control. Tell him to sit, show him a flat hand like a cop stopping traffic, and say “Stay” as you back up a few steps. If he starts to move, the split-second he starts to move, you take a step forward, saying, “Uh-uh” or “No,” with a frown on your face. The moment he halts, you’re smiling with a soft “good boy.” Then you’re working on increasing the time and distance from you that he must stay, and increasing the distractions through which he must stay. An important command for the overly confident dog is “Leave it” — “it” being whatever you want him to ignore, be it a squirrel, another dog, or a piece of a chicken sandwich on the ground. Virtually every dog I worked with had to learn “Leave It.” I’d have the dog owner leave a piece of meat or cheese on a plate in the middle of a room while I was in another room with the dog. When we entered the room with the plate, I’d have the dog walk by ignoring the people food, with a snap on the leash just as he went for the dish, and a lot of praise and a treat when he walked by ignoring it.

My suggestion, Tim, is for two things. Get my training book, “Dog Training Diaries,” and read it! Secondly, call a trainer to start you off with a couple of lessons working on your timing and body language, which needs to harmonize with the temperament of the dog.

Best of luck, and congrats on your new family member!

Dogcharmer Tom

Have a question for the Dogcharmer? Write him at dogsrshelby@msn.com. Find him on Instagram @DogTrainingDiaries.