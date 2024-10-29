Free Vineyard bus program expanded

The Vineyard Transit Authority is announcing that all fares on the public bus route will be free for the winter, and through the summer season as well.

The free service officially begins Nov. 29, and will run until Sept. 30, during which no fares, passes, or tickets will be needed to ride the buses.

This marks the third year the local bus service has offered free service, but this will be the first time that summer service will also be free.

The initiative, officials say, will help the transit service offer more efficient service while also helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“By removing financial barriers to using public transit, we hope to encourage more residents and visitors to join us in making more eco-conscious choices, supporting our efforts to reduce emissions and protect our Island’s environment,” Elaine Miller, VTA board chair, said in a statement.

A $30 million grant from the Massachusetts Fair Share Funding made the expanded free service possible throughout the state. The Vineyard is getting roughly $1.8 million, said VTA administrator Angie Gompert.

“Eliminating fares will not only increase ridership, but will also create a more seamless and efficient system,” Gombert said. “With passengers no longer needing to scan tickets or deposit money, we can reduce dwell times at stops, making the system faster, and essentially allowing for more frequent rides.”

Riders who have recently purchased an annual pass, or other longer-term passes, can contact tickets@vineyardtransit.com to inquire about extending their passes upon the completion of the fare-free program.