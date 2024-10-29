Island Grown unveils new food pantry

1 of 6

The Island Grown Initiative (IGI) has reached a milestone in its mission to address food insecurity with the recent unveiling of a new, dedicated pantry at 114-116 Dukes County Avenue, across from Tony’s Market.

The project was partially funded by a $1 million donation from the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation and is awaiting its final certificate of occupancy before becoming fully operational; it’s expected to officially open Nov. 18.

On Tuesday and in a celebratory mood, IGI leaders and Martha’s Vineyard Bank officials cut a long green ribbon with a spectacularly large pair of red scissors.

For years, IGI’s food pantry operated out of the Portuguese American (PA) Club, a space that officials were grateful to have during their mission to help feed Islanders during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the location was lacking in storage space and dedicated amenities.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic the number of individuals served by IGI’s food bank has more than doubled from 2,200 in 2019 to 5,700 this year and roughly one in five year-round residents rely on the pantry for food.

Now, on Dukes County Avenue, they’ll have double the space for storage. The new building includes two large garage doors to improve pickups and deliveries; there are also two walk-in freezers that will help streamline food storage and distribution.

“Before, we were putting thousands of pounds of food in eight different freezers at the PA,” said Merrick Carreiro, food equity director for IGI. “The new facility’s two-garage-door receiving area and increased storage will allow us to improve efficiency, create a smoother pickup and drop-off experience, and ensure we can meet food needs on the Island.”

In addition to the new building, IGI has introduced the “Smart Choice” online ordering platform, which allows clients to shop in English and Portuguese online. This system, which offers an experience similar to online shopping with a virtual cart, enables a drive-through pickup, eliminating the requirement for customers to get out of their car.

“We’ve seen parents express gratitude for not having to wait in line,” said Carreiro. “There is still nice interaction between clients. It’s more relaxed and it no longer feels like we are trying to push people in and out as fast as possible.”

Fridays will still be dedicated for walk-in seniors.

James Anthony, representing Martha’s Vineyard Bank’s Community Foundation, says it’s important for the bank to support community welfare.

“It means everything to the bank. We’re all part of the fabric of this community, and it gives meaning to what we do,” said Anthony. “This pantry has been a long-standing goal for the Island, and logistical challenges have only highlighted the need for a permanent food distribution site.”

The pantry will operate as usual out of the PA Club for the next week. Staff will encourage clients to take extra food in preparation for the temporary closure the week of Nov. 11 as IGI completes the move to the new location. IGI officials say that if all goes as planned, they will reopen on Nov. 18 at the new facility.

At the ceremony, officials said that they are excited and looking forward to officially opening.

“I just placed our first order with the Greater Boston Food Bank and for the first time, I was stress free about not having to cram it all into the PA Club, so that’s nice,” Carreiro said at Tuesday’s ceremony.