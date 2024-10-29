Museum Pieces: Halloween on the Hill

“To be thus situated in storms when the Sea is beating with such violence.” —Matthew Mayhew, Cape Poge lighthouse keeper

Every day we encounter challenges, and we have to remind one another that we can absolutely handle them. History gives us examples of perseverance that are inspiring — even if it is frightening to read about. It shows us the grit we can muster when push comes to shove. Martha’s Vineyard Museum, which occupies a very mindfully renovated former Marine Hospital, invites us to be drawn in by something while floating from room to room, flipping pages in a book from the Research Library, or inspecting an ancient object.

I was drawn in by an article in the November 1983 Dukes County Intelligencer by Arthur Railton called “Cape Poge Light: Remote and Lonely.” If there was trouble for the “Keeper at Cape Poge,” “a flag set union down should bring help within the hours of daylight.” Even by today’s standards, Cape Poge is very remote, haunting, mysterious, and windworn. The lighthouse was built back in 1801 on four acres of land, for $2,000. Matthew Mayhew was the first and longest-serving keeper, raising eight kids with his wife in a two-room, one-door domicile. Mayhew wrote letters that tell of the incredible storms that ravaged that Northeast tip of Chappaquiddick. During the winter of 1824–25, Mayhew described the conditions in a letter to his friend, Henry Dearborn, superintendent of lighthouses for Massachusetts: “I think it my indispensable duty to acquaint you therewith, in the year 1800 there was of the Land 4 acres and now there is 2 acres; the land washes away very fast. The distance from the dwelling house to the edge of the bank is 40 feet. I have known 14 feet of bank to wash away in one tide.” Letters like this one provide us with so much information that can be of great use to today.

“Halloween on the Hill” is a tradition at M.V. Museum, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm on Thursday, Oct. 31. It’s a family-friendly Halloween celebration when you can explore the museum in all its eerie glory. Visit trick-or-treat stations full of both candy and noncandy options, grab a hot dog, homemade mac ’n’ cheese, a hot beverage, get creative with arts and crafts activities, and play in our kid-friendly exhibit space. Parking is very limited at MVM, so walking, biking, carpooling, and using the VTA are encouraged.

As November begins, programming will include a Lunch Lecture tomorrow, Nov. 1, at noon, given by Denys Wortman, who will showcase his father’s presidential cartoons dating back all the way back to the 1950s and before. This has never happened before, and won’t happen again. Denys is quite the storyteller.

This Saturday night, from 5 to 7 pm, join us for “Folk and Fables: A Night of Merriment, Music, and Munchies.” Molly and Mark will transport us back to the whaling days with stories and shanties. Gina Stanley (owner of the ArtCliff, of course) will provide the food, and there will be games like “Shut the Box,” card games with numberless cards, and many other historic games.

On Friday, Nov. 8, at 5:30 pm, it’s “The Derby Debrief” with M.V. Derby President John Custer, longtime Derby volunteer Amy Coffey, and others. Each year the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby attracts people from across the Island (and all across the country) not only for the fishing, but for the camaraderie and tradition of the event. Now that this year’s Derby has concluded, come and learn about the history of the Derby, and hear fish tales with our local fisherfolk.

Come see all the recently installed exhibitions, “Secret Life of Seaweed,” “Human/Nature,” and “Generations: A Legacy of Art and Culture.” We want to see you up on the hill enjoying our community museum. No matter what is happening around or to us, there is always refuge at the museum.

Fun fact: The Cape Poge Lighthouse can be seen in the final two shots in the film “Jaws,” off to the right, as Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss swim back to shore.

Visit mvmuseum.org for more information about upcoming exhibitions and events. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round, 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is free to members; admission for nonmembers is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children 7 to 17, and free for children 6 and under. Islander rates are available.