Community Foundation announces grant awards

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation announced its latest round of grants is the largest the group has awarded to date. A total of $530,000 will be awarded to 46 local nonprofits through the 2024 Community & Impact Grants program, a 26 percent increase from last year’s cycle.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of our dedicated donors and for the energy and commitment of our board members,” Paul Schulz, executive director of the Community Foundation, is quoted in a release issued on Monday. “Even before starting this year’s grant cycle, we anticipated seeing increased need from local nonprofits. When the applications were submitted, we received over $1.1 million in requests for support. With the combined forces of our donors and the board, we raised additional funds that expanded our ability to support more organizations than has been possible in the past.”

Grant funding will go to a variety of programming and services across the Island including animal health, dental care, community meals, access to the outdoors for people with mobility challenges, and cultural experiences.

Accessibility:

Island Autism Group

Mass Audubon / Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary

Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center

Sail Martha’s Vineyard

The Trustees of Reservations

YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard

Arts and Cultural Enrichment:

Circuit Arts

Island Community Chorus

Islanders Write

Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society

Martha’s Vineyard Diversity Coalition

The Yard

Health Services:

Health Imperatives

Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital

Vineyard Health Care Access Program

Education:

Aquinnah Cultural Center

Garden Gate Child Development Center

Martha’s Vineyard Museum

Martha’s Vineyard Ocean Academy

Penikese Island School

Sassafras Earth Education

Vineyard Montessori School

Environmental Initiatives:

Biodiversity Works

Great Pond Foundation

Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society

Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group

Food Security:

First Congregational Church of West Tisbury

Grace Church

Island Grown Initiative

Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club

Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust

Language Access:

ACE MV

Communication Ambassador Partnership (CAP)

West Tisbury Library Foundation

Housing:

Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard

Harbor Homes

Island Housing Trust

Other Community Groups: