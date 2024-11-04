Community Foundation announces grant awards

Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation announced its latest round of grants is the largest the group has awarded to date. A total of $530,000 will be awarded to 46 local nonprofits through the 2024 Community & Impact Grants program, a 26 percent increase from last year’s cycle.
“We are so grateful for the generosity of our dedicated donors and for the energy and commitment of our board members,” Paul Schulz, executive director of the Community Foundation, is quoted in a release issued on Monday. “Even before starting this year’s grant cycle, we anticipated seeing increased need from local nonprofits. When the applications were submitted, we received over $1.1 million in requests for support. With the combined forces of our donors and the board, we raised additional funds that expanded our ability to support more organizations than has been possible in the past.”
Grant funding will go to a variety of programming and services across the Island including animal health, dental care, community meals, access to the outdoors for people with mobility challenges, and cultural experiences.
Accessibility:
- Island Autism Group
- Mass Audubon / Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary
- Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center
- Sail Martha’s Vineyard
- The Trustees of Reservations
- YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard
Arts and Cultural Enrichment:
- Circuit Arts
- Island Community Chorus
- Islanders Write
- Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society
- Martha’s Vineyard Diversity Coalition
- The Yard
Health Services:
- Health Imperatives
- Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard
- Martha’s Vineyard Hospital
- Vineyard Health Care Access Program
Education:
- Aquinnah Cultural Center
- Garden Gate Child Development Center
- Martha’s Vineyard Museum
- Martha’s Vineyard Ocean Academy
- Penikese Island School
- Sassafras Earth Education
- Vineyard Montessori School
Environmental Initiatives:
- Biodiversity Works
- Great Pond Foundation
- Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society
- Martha’s Vineyard Shellfish Group
Food Security:
- First Congregational Church of West Tisbury
- Grace Church
- Island Grown Initiative
- Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club
- Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust
Language Access:
- ACE MV
- Communication Ambassador Partnership (CAP)
- West Tisbury Library Foundation
Housing:
- Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard
- Harbor Homes
- Island Housing Trust
Other Community Groups:
- Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard
- Camp Jabberwocky
- Chappaquiddick Community Center
- Community Action Committee of Cape Cod and the Islands
- Healthy Aging MV
- Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living
- MV Mediation
- Vineyard House