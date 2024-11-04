Eversource starting submarine cable project

Construction is underway on the Vineyard as Eversource looks to add a new electric cable and replace one running between Falmouth and Martha’s Vineyard.

The utility company announced in a press release that two projects — called the Martha’s Vineyard Reliability Project and the 91 Cable Replacement Project — are intended to help the electric system better withstand “extreme weather” and support clean energy.

Once completed — expected in 2026 — five cables will connect the Vineyard to the grid on the mainland.

Part of the project will also allow the Island to offload diesel generators in Tisbury used during peak demand.

According to Eversource, the projects will help meet the Island’s growing energy demands and “facilitate the decommissioning of five leased diesel generators” in Tisbury.

“It will be great to have the two new cables,” said Kate Warner, Energy Planner at the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, in the release. “They allow us to continue our work in transitioning the Island away from fossil fuels and provide the needed power for heat pumps and electric vehicles. The fact that the diesel generators will no longer be needed to meet our peak demand in summer is an added bonus. Having them decommissioned will improve our air quality.”

The reliability project includes the installation of a 6.1-mile submarine cable across Vineyard Sound from the mainland to East Chop in Oak Bluffs. Also included is a 2.7-mile underground duct bank in Falmouth.

The replacement project includes the installation of another 5.5-mile submarine cable running from Falmouth to West Chop in Tisbury.

Upgrades are also planned at a substation in Falmouth.

Construction began in Oak Bluffs in September, at times slowing down traffic near the hospital. Construction for the project started in Falmouth in December of 2023.

According to Eversource, the Oak Bluffs construction is expected to continue until early 2025 and the two new lines are expected to be fully operational by March 2026.