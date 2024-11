The third lecture in Vineyard Haven library’s monthly series will cover African art and the West. Jean Borgatti, consulting curator for African, Oceanic, and Native American Art at the Fitchburg Art Museum, will be presenting. This program will be recorded. All registrants will receive the recording via email within 48 hours of the program. Virtual. Click the website link at https://vhpl.blogspot.com to register for Zoom access. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2:30 pm.