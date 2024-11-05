Anxious Islanders cast their ballots

1 of 5

With some towns already reporting close to 40 percent turnout during early voting, polls have been busy Tuesday.

The presidential election between democrat and Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican and former president Donald Trump has been the driving force behind getting to the polls.

In Edgartown shortly after opening, residents on both sides of the political divide were anxious. Many have thought that the tally would be too close to call a winner in the presidential election by Tuesday night, but for some, there was hope that it wouldn’t be close.

“I’m dreaming it’s a landslide so we don’t have to deal with fights in the streets,” said Pierre Guerin, who was casting his ballot at Edgartown town hall along with his wife Susan Guerin on Tuesday. Both said they voted for Harris.

“We have to save democracy and women’s rights,” Susan Guerin said. “The Republican Party has gone to hell in a handbasket. Maybe we need more than two parties.”

Joe and Marianne Carter voted for the Harris-Waltz ticket as well, noting that they were “way more” anxious about the outcome compared to prior years.

“It’ll be nice to get back to a day where we can have a rational discussion of issues without people getting too emotional,” said Joe Carter.

On the other side of the aisle, there was enthusiasm for another Trump presidency. Anthony Lorenze said he voted for Trump because he wants to “make America great again.”

“A lot of things are about to change in the world for the better,” Lorenze said after stepping out of Edgartown town hall. “I just don’t understand how people can vote for liberal government — when it’s not their money, all government should be conservative.

“The outcome of the election when all is said and done will be biblical,” Lorenze added.

Others at the polls expressed excitement for what’s to come. Ursula Kreskey didn’t share who she voted for but she said she felt “fantastic.”

“I’m so excited to be in this country and I wouldn’t miss a chance to come out and vote for what I believe in,” Kreskey said. “I’m excited that so many people are getting out, that care about what’s happening for this country for the next four years.” Said Kreskey.

Tisbury

In Tisbury on Tuesday morning, Vineyarders moved smoothly through polls at the Emergency Services Facility.

Couple Jack and Joanne Connolly had just cast their ballots for Harris/Walz. Speaking to The Times, Jack Connolly shared that he showed up particularly fueled by “anxiety” compared to past elections, while Joanne Connolly cautiously expected a Democrat victory.

“[I’m] guardedly optimistic, hopeful that Kamala Harris will win,” she said.

If Harris wins, Jack Connolly has also pledged to his family that he’ll go for a swim outside, a pastime of sorts. “I made a promise before the [2020] election that if Biden won, I would go swimming the day after the election results, no matter what the weather was … I made the same promise this year. If Harris wins … I go swimming, even if it’s 40 degrees,” he said.

Another Tisbury voter declined to provide his name, but did tell The Times that he withheld a decision for either presidential ticket, despite typically making a choice.

“I don’t think both parties are trustworthy enough to support the average person,” he said on Tuesday morning.

“I always vote,” he added. “There are very few times that I don’t. I just think it’s a divided country. It’s basically 50–50 along partisan lines.”

The anonymous man also predicted that Trump would win the electoral college, and that Harris would win the popular vote.

On other ballot issues, Jack Connolly — and Joanne Connolly, an educator — also voted to keep the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment Test as a graduation requirement for students.

“I feel that it’s important that there be a standard,” Joanne Connolly said. “Hopefully for the kids that don’t pass it, they’ll come up with another alternative.”

The couple also voted “No” on Ballot Question 5, which asked whether to gradually increase tipped workers’ minimum wage. Joanne Connolly recalled being lobbied against the question recently by a server off-Island.

“The waitress made a point … at the end of the meal, saying ‘Please, consider — vote no. We’re very happy with the way things are,’” Joanne Connolly said. “And I imagine that some restaurants on their own are already splitting the tips amongst wait staff and people who are not wait staff.”

Find details on local elections and ballot questions from our reporting here.

Daniel Greenman, Nicholas Vukota, and Sam Houghton contributed to this report.