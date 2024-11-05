Local fire chiefs urge caution with high wildfire risks

Local fire chiefs are discouraging recreational burning on the Island in order to preempt wildfires amid abnormally dry and windy weather.

Dukes County Fire Chiefs Association issued a release recently urging caution and noting there has been a notable increase in wildfires throughout the state recently amid record-breaking warm weather and little rain. “The ongoing weather conditions make dry leaves, dead vegetation, and other fuels extremely receptive to ignition,” the release states.

“The dry, sunny, breezy weather is great for recreation, but it also means that any outdoor fire will spread quickly and become very difficult to manage,” State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davin is quoted. “We’re seeing preventable fires growing to dangerous sizes and drawing numerous resources, locally and regionally.”

The release states that on Oct. 28 alone, there were 47 active brush fires reported state wide.

Edgartown Fire Chief Alexander Schaeffer said there haven’t been any wildfires on the Island so far this season. “We have been super lucky.”

Brush burning is prohibited statewide through January and Chief Schaeffer said to refrain from outdoor cooking and heating as well; sparks from chimneys, fire pits, and grills can easily ignite dry vegetation, debris, and overhanging branches.

“Recreational burning is something we should stay away from even for pits,” said Chief Schaeffer. “The importance of not burning is great in these high fire danger days.”

Schaeffer said that while it’s the fire department’s responsibility to prevent fires, residents need to take responsibility also.

“We are charged with the responsibility to extinguish fires but we really have to lean on the community to be responsible … not having the fire themselves is also a huge component.”

The chiefs are also urging residents to be cautious when using lawnmowers, leaf blowers, and all terrain vehicles because the heat from engines can become hot enough to ignite dry leaves and grass.