After 15 years of horticultural work, Emily Davis began cultivating art. “Seeing in the Dark” is a leaf art show exhibiting her new work. Davis grew up in Natick, and moved to Martha’s Vineyard when she was a teenager. Photographs of her leaf art have been shown in public libraries. This is her first exhibition. On display through Nov. 25. Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse Art Space. Vineyard Haven.