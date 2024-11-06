Sandra deBettencourt of Oak Bluffs died peacefully at the age of 84 in her home on Oct. 13, surrounded by her family and her caregiver after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Sandra was born on Martha’s Vineyard on Dec. 22, 1939, to James and Amy Geddis. She grew up in Edgartown, and graduated from the Edgartown High School in 1957. She married Nelson J. deBettencourt Jr. on Nov. 5, 1960, and they were married for a week shy of 60 years when Nelson passed on Oct. 29, 2020.

Sandra’s early career as a hairdresser laid the foundation for her lifelong commitment to people and service. Later in life, she operated the convenience store at deBettencourt’s Garage, a job that helped her connect to a community that she loved. Her impact was immeasurable, creating a place where countless locals forged friendships and shared stories. She made many friends across different walks of life. You could always count on a warm greeting when getting your morning cup of coffee and newspaper. She stayed working until her late 70s and early 80s mainly because she loved being around people.

Sandra also enjoyed socializing with her close friends. They loved going out for lunches, dinners, etc., and traveling off-Island for shopping trips or jaunts to the casinos.

Among all these ventures, Sandra found her deepest fulfillment and greatest achievements in being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She rarely missed any event having to do with her kids or grandkids. Whether it was in a gym watching basketball games, at a field watching football, baseball, field hockey, or soccer, or a school concert or play, she would be there supporting them. Her family was the heart of her existence, and her nurturing spirit flourished in guiding, supporting, and sharing in their lives. She took immense pride in her family. Her warmth and wit, underscored by a remarkable sense of humor, made family gatherings lively and joyful, a testament to her enduring legacy of love. She was truly one of a kind!

Sandra’s legacy is one of love, laughter, and a life well-lived. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. She will forever be cherished as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Michael Marchand; her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Erin deBettencourt, and her beloved grandchildren, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Abby, and Andrew Marchand, and Michael, Katherine, Molly, Nicole, Jack, Em, and Ben deBettencourt. She is also survived by Hope deBettencourt, Ben and Em’s mother, and many other loved ones close to her heart. She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 60 years, Nelson deBettencourt; and by her beloved son, Eric deBettencourt.

A celebration of Sandra’s life is being planned for December, where family and friends will gather to honor and remember her for the wonderful woman she was. Her family extends heartfelt gratitude to the many who supported them in caring for Sandra over the past few years. Their dedication and kindness have been a great source of comfort.