Car break-in spree reported in Vineyard Haven

Vineyard police are looking into a string of break-ins in Vineyard Haven, and are reminding the public to lock their cars at night.

Tisbury police have so far heard of six to eight vehicles in town that were entered into recently by persons unknown. None of the cars were locked.

Cosmo Creanga is just one resident who woke up to bad news Thursday morning. Just hours after discovering the theft, Creanga was feeling a little shaken. “Living here, not locking your doors, not closing your car, that’s the Vineyard life,” he said. “That you could have this kind of a disturbance freaks you out a little bit. Especially having a 6-and-a-half-year-old daughter in the house.”

He said he checked his cars just past 7 am this morning after receiving a text from his next-door neighbor that his car was broken into as well.

Creanga called the Tisbury police, who arrived at his property 10 minutes later. He said they’re now investigating the theft of around $600 in cash from his and his wife’s cars at their Spring Street home. A renter on his property also had their car broken into.

Creanga has lived on his street for nearly 20 years, he told The Times, and he’s never heard of any theft like this in the area. He said Thursday morning that he regrets leaving his doors unlocked.

“It’s my own stupidity, so I’ll take it,” he said.

He added that checkbooks, credit cards and other important personal documents inside his and his wife’s cars were untouched.

Since Creanga posted about the theft on Facebook, he has heard from another Spring Street neighbor whose car was also entered, and a similar story from a resident on Greenwood Avenue. All morning, he has also been asking his neighbors for help identifying any suspicious activity.

“I’m trying to reach out to everyone I know who has cameras,” he said.

Tisbury police said on Thursday morning that few details are publicly available at this time, as an investigation is ongoing. They received their first call at 7:19 in the morning.

The police department is also asking the public to call them with any information.