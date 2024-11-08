Public invited to discuss Steamship concerns 

Vineyarders will soon have an opportunity to directly tell the Steamship Authority leadership how and where they should make improvements.

The Steamship Authority will be holding a public forum on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center in Vineyard Haven at 6 pm.

Dukes County Commissioner chair Christine Todd, whose commission appoints the Vineyard’s representative to the Steamship Authority, has been spearheading this effort with other Island ferry officials. Todd said the forum would be an opportunity for Islanders to not only “gain a greater understanding” of how the ferry line works, but also an opportunity to express their concerns like ferry cancellations and the Steamship’s reservation system.

“I’m sure people will come with their thoughts on how things can get better,” Todd said.

Members of the ferry line’s upper management, including general manager Robert Davis, will be attending the meeting.

Todd, who will be moderating the forum, said she plans to compile around a half dozen issues to better understand where efforts to improve the ferry line should be concentrated.

She also said she plans to invite non-Vineyard board members to hear about the Island’s concerns, saying issues with the Steamship were “multifaceted” and not limited to one community. Joe Sollito, Oak Bluffs representative to the Port Council, also extended an invitation to his fellow councilors during their November meeting.

Questions can also be sent in advance to Steamship Authority communications director Sean Driscoll at sdriscoll@steamshipauthority.com.