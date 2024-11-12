William George Anderson of Oak Bluffs died on Nov. 5, 2024, surrounded by family. He was 88 years old.

Bill was born in Grand Haven, Mich., on Dec. 4, 1935, to Arthur and Elizabeth (Kamhout) Anderson. He had two older siblings, Margaret (Anderson) Gillard and Arthur Anderson. Bill graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1954, where he played basketball, baseball, track and football. His football team won the state championship, and he returned to Grand Haven several times over the years for football team reunions.

After high school, Bill joined the Air Force, and served in Italy, Turkey, and Libya, installing and maintaining radar stations. Prior to those overseas deployments, he was stationed at the Peaked Hill radar station in Chilmark on Martha’s Vineyard. Bill had never heard of the Island before, and in the 1950s, the Vineyard was nothing like it is now. He was stationed up-Island in the winter with several other young men. Often the highlight of the week was when they were able to go down-Island to attend a high school basketball game. At one of those games, Bill noticed one of the Oak Bluffs High School cheerleaders. The beautiful Maureen Fisher caught his eye, and by the fall of 1956, they were engaged. Bill and Maureen married on Dec. 29, 1956, and were married for 62 years before she passed in 2019.

During those early years, they worked hard, sacrificed, and raised four children on Oak Bluffs Harbor. They had many friends, and entertained and socialized often. Bill was a volunteer fireman with the Oak Bluffs Fire Department, and coached his son’s minor league baseball team. He worked at Shirley’s Hardware, Our Market, and the Martha’s Vineyard Shipyard, and also had side jobs on the weekends. He installed storm windows, fixed appliances, and worked as a caretaker, among other things. He was always working so that he could provide a good life for his family.

In the early 1970s, the North Bluffs neighborhood on Oak Bluffs Harbor changed drastically. Instead of having a little beach in front of the family home, the bulkhead was extended, and the Island Queen began unloading up to 300 people every 90 minutes during the summer months. Bill and Maureen talked about moving, but instead, Bill decided to try renting bikes. The rest, as they say, is history.

Starting out with only 30 bikes and charging $3 a day, Anderson Bike Rentals was born. Over the years, all his children and most of his grandchildren worked at the family bike rental business. His example of hard work and pursuit of excellence did not go unnoticed by those who worked for him. Many of his young employees admired him, and were inspired by his example.

One of Bill’s greatest joys was to have all the family together to share a meal or just spend time together. It was at these times he would look around with pride and say, “All my kids are here.” He loved these times. He and Maureen also enjoyed hosting dinner parties, socializing with other couples, going out to dinner, kayaking, and traveling the country together. Bill was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He was a wonderful example of a family man. As Bill himself would say, he had an interesting life.

Bill is survived by his devoted children, Dr. Kristen L. Anderson and her partner, Eric B. Wilds, of St. Pete Beach, Fla., William M. Anderson and his wife, Doreen Anderson, of Oak Bluffs, Katherine Anderson Farrissey of Oak Bluffs, and Gretchen Anderson and her partner, Benjamin Hall Jr., of West Tisbury; eight grandchildren, Matt Stamas, David Stamas and his wife, Erica, Andrew W. Farrissey and his wife Maureen, Colleen Hickey and her husband, Patrick, Ian Thompson, William M. Anderson Jr. and his wife Stephanie, and Astoria and Olympia Hall; five great-grandchildren, Jace and Noah Stamas, Liam and Emily Hickey, and Anderson Farrissey; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Maureen; his grandson, William Anderson Farrissey; and his parents and siblings.

A graveside service will be held on Nov. 23, at 11 am at Oak Grove Cemetery in Oak Bluffs, officiated by Dr. Rev. Roger Spinney, with military honors provided by the veterans of Martha’s Vineyard. A reception will follow at the Portuguese-American Club.

Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Cape Cod, the Portuguese-American Club, or a charity of one’s choice.