Thank you to the vice president

Dear V.P. Harris,

Yes, we share the same name, and we are so proud of that. My husband and I have even tried to pass ourselves off as your relatives, but with no luck.

We just wanted to say thank you for giving us hope and joy these past few weeks. We actually began to believe that our country knew better; that as a nation we truly understood what was at stake, and as a people, we would step up and grab a future where we could begin to talk to one another again, be joyful and hopeful, and make plans for all of us. Sadly, we are not going to be given your leadership. It is truly our loss. We acknowledge that the voters have spoken, so we have to accept that decision in order to protect the righteousness and dignity of our U.S. Constitution.

However, we have to step back and examine what we have learned from this election. Thank you, President Biden, for the programs and changes you made — reminded me of the New Deal! V.P. Harris, you did it right, and with such dignity and grace. Thank you. We have to learn to do it better as a Democratic Party and as a people. That huge red swath across middle USA is telling us that we need to get back to the roots of the Democratic Party. We have gotten elite … yes, we have, and I’m part of that elite through my education and middle-class status, and I’m glad that I am. My question is, “How do I make it easier for folks in that red swath to begin to have what I have: a good education and a good job?” I was given opportunities, and so should they.

Many of these folks, not all, are the people we read about who have been laid off from Boar’s Head or a chicken factory, with no jobs nearby for them to work. Oftentimes, they have not been given training in the necessary skills for another job. In order to continue doing similar work, oftentimes they have to travel to a neighboring state. Is the U.S. government working with corporations to commit to building in these states, in order to provide jobs for people in current and future industries?

Many of these folks, not all, have not had educational opportunities. They, oftentimes, have been marginalized. I know, as a teacher and a parent, that education is the key, especially for our kids, whom we want to have good jobs and professions. Are we teaching skills as well as the content, encouraging professions beyond those basic skills? How are we helping to do that? Is AmeriCorps or Teacher Corps working in these states? Many young people, interested in a gap year, wanting to make a difference, could easily do a year of service in these states. Why not?

Education and jobs are the foundation, the beginnings, providing common ground for all of us.

Today, we need to learn from our losses so we don’t abandon our dreams!

Margaret and James Harris

Oak Bluffs