Steamship COO to resign

The Steamship Authority has announced that another one of its top officials is stepping down.

Chief operating officer Mark Higgins, who joined the ferry line in April of 2023, has accepted a position in Maine.

Vineyard Steamship rep Jim Malkin said in a statement that Higgins took a job near his home and that he “was unwilling to remain with the SSA as it goes through a careful professional search for a general manager to follow Bob Davis.”

Higgins’ resignation follows a tumultuous few months at the Steamship that includes the resignation of general manager Bob Davis. Davis announced in September that he would be stepping down from his role in November of 2025, before serving in an advisory capacity for another year. Steamship board members have announced they are planning an extensive, national search to find his replacement.

The public has also voiced frustration with numerous cancellations over the summer and a reservation system that has been plagued with glitches.

Higgins was the first to be appointed to the Steamship’s new COO role, a position charged with overseeing the Steamship’s marine and shoreside operations, the engineering department, and the operations and communication center.

Before joining the Steamship, he had more than three decades of leadership experience including five years at Maine State Ferry Service. The Steamship, in a release announcing his hire last year, noted that Higgins worked to modernize ferry operations at the Maine operation, including “overseeing the design and construction of one of the nation’s first ocean-going hybrid electric passenger and vehicle ferries.”

In a statement, Davis thanked Higgins for his service. “On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank Mark Higgins for his service to the Steamship Authority and wish him well in his future endeavors,” Davis said. “I plan to discuss the vacancy with the Board and work with the Members to determine a timeline for next steps regarding the position.”

Higgins was not immediately available for comment..