Craft 9 makes a tasty landing

Shivers went up my spine as I stepped out of my vehicle onto Main Street in Vineyard Haven. The cold left me no choice but to accept winter is upon us. Season change doesn’t excite everyone, but the upside is that you can find parking right in front of your destination. The stroller is out, the baby is bundled, we take 10 steps, and we’re in the door. Being that it’s off-season, the restaurant was quiet in a comforting way. The decor was classy, with white tablecloths, sturdy seats, some booths, and a soundless TV that was showing the Patriots game. We chose to sit in the windowed area that felt almost like an indoor patio, equipped with a heat lamp for that extra touch of coziness.

As we took our seats, it was impossible to ignore the-high pitched voices of others over the cuteness of our sweet baby boy. At this point, I’m convinced my wife and I are just his bodyguards, because everywhere we go, people treat him like a celebrity. My mother used to visit my house to see my wife and me. Not anymore. She’s here for the baby! What, are we chopped liver?

We got water, which is a must in the winter — the air causing chapped lips and dried-out airways. The menu was slick — the type of menu that made you feel you’re wearing a suit even though you’re in jeans and Xtratufs. Lunch was being served when we were there, and we had options such as sandwiches, salads, soups, pasta, small and shareable plates, and seafood, of course.

My wife and I considered what we would indulge in. First, a lovely Caesar salad with grilled chicken. Plating was crafty, chicken sliced, expensive cheese shaved gently, perfect homemade croutons, sexy white anchovies to boot. I can be very judgmental about Caesar salads, and this was exactly how I like mine to taste. What really surprised me was the chicken. It was definitely marinated, and had a hint of umami. I didn’t know that I needed this in my life until right then — very bold, and I loved it.

Next, we had sesame chicken bites with a glass noodle cucumber salad, with Thai peanut sauce, and a Japanese BBQ glaze. Each bite was on its own skewer, super-tender, and the sauce complimented it perfectly. The salad was interesting. I’d never had a glass noodle, but my taste buds were happy. I picked up a skewer, wrapped the noodle salad around each bite like a scarf, added the peanut sauce, and then immediately enjoyed every bite.

Our last bite at the 9 was Lobster Tostadas. Avocado crema spread on the plate, then bright tostadas topped with an Old Bay mayo lobster salad, queso fresco, and a smidge of delectable black caviar. This did not disappoint. Each bite was balanced, and just when you thought you needed a hint of salt, the caviar came to your aid, like it was wearing a cape. Everything was delicious, the atmosphere was smooth, and the experience was craftily curated. Oh, one more thing: They have blue cheese olives … mmm.

Craft 9 is located at 9 Main St., Vineyard Haven. Hours are noon to 3 pm every day for lunch. Dinner is 4 pm to 9 pm Friday and Saturday, 4 to 8:30 pm Monday through Thursday, and Sunday dinner runs 4 to 8 pm.