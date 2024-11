M.V. Community Services’ Red House Peer Recovery Support Center in Oak Bluffs is a safe place for those affected by and seeking help with addiction. In their Recovery Café program, members and volunteers cook a wholesome, nourishing lunch that is provided free to those in the recovery community. Enjoy a meal while connecting with others. To learn more, visit redhouserecovery.org or call 508-693-2900, ext. 516.