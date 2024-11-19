Steamship board votes to temporarily drop standby line

The Steamship Authority is dropping its standby line in favor of expanding an Islanders-only standby while terminals in Woods Hole and Vineyard Haven undergo construction.

On Tuesday morning, the Steamship Authority board unanimously approved extending the availability of the Vineyarders-only Blue Line to be daily and year-round during a 90-day trial beginning on Jan. 4.

This means the regular standby line accessible to all, used frequently by visitors and Islanders, will be going away.

“So, Billy Joe from New York City who doesn’t live on the Island, has no reservation, they will not be able to sit on the property without anything,” Steamship Authority shoreside operations director Allison Fletcher said. “They would have to go somewhere and physically try to call reservations if they’re open, go to the ticket office, or go online to make a reservation if there’s anything available.”

The Blue Line is only for Islanders with preferred and excursion accounts. It used to be available just on reservation-only days, but will now be open seven days a week under the trial period.

According to Fletcher, upcoming redevelopment in Woods Hole and Vineyard Haven expected to increase wait times and congestion in the terminal areas during peak times.

The issues are more pronounced in Woods Hole, where the Steamship is undergoing a $32 million terminal reconstruction project, which is expected to take another two years to complete. Slip repairs are also planned in the Vineyard Haven terminal, which will temporarily cut the number of available slips to one during the upcoming winter months.

While a rolling limit of 12 cars is the baseline for the Blue Line, Fletcher said more vehicles may be served depending on space availability under the 90-day trial period. Additionally, Fletcher said this would make sure vessel space opens up in the reservation system for another customer if an Islander is able to board on an earlier boat.

Falmouth board representative Peter Jeffrey said while the idea may encourage people to make reservations in advance, it may incentivize them to keep circling the area until they can get a spot.

Martha’s Vineyard board representative Jim Malkin emphasized a need to educate Vineyard customers about the Blue Line and encourage them to make reservations in advance. But he said cutting out the standby line could provide safety while construction is ongoing.

“I’m concerned about congestion in both places. I’m concerned about the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists,” he said. “This seems to be the way to deal with it.”

Malkin emphasized to The Times that the Steamship Authority also has a waitlist system for reservations, and people will need to plan ahead to make their reservations. He also pointed out that Islanders who join the Blue Line will not need to give up their original reservation, as in the past.

He underscored that the system would make it so there is space available for Islanders. “There’s always competition for space on the prime trips,” Malkin said.

Hyannis board representative Robert Jones was in favor of encouraging a reservation-only system.“Without it, everybody is pedal to the metal trying to get in line,” he said.

Meanwhile, the board unanimously approved a $150.7 million operational budget for fiscal year 2025.

The board also voted 3–1 to approve fare increases, excluding the excursion rate, meant to help shore up increases in various parts of the budget. Jeffrey was the sole dissenting vote, saying one fare type shouldn’t be excluded from the rate increase.