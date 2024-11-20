A frustrated public grills Steamship officials

1 of 4

Tensions crackled during a public forum on Tuesday hosted by the Steamship Authority as Vineyarders questioned the management, and demanded improvements to the Island’s lifeline.

Packed into the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center, Islanders’ criticism stretched the gamut from a reservation system that many say isn’t working to boats leaving with empty decks while passengers wait to get off-Island, to some even calling for an Islanders-only ferry.

The discussion was facilitated by South Mountain Co. founder John Abrams. While Abrams was able to keep the discussion rolling, there were a few points in the evening when he was shut down by residents who cried out, “Let them [Steamship officials] speak!” and, “Don’t answer for them!”

In attendance were Steamship General Manager Robert Davis and other ferry directors, who attempted to address concerns and provide context during Tuesday’s meeting.

“We call this our lifeline — the Steamship represents itself as our lifeline — so I think we’re here to address matters that touch upon that,” said Dukes County Commission chair Christine Todd, who helped spearhead the event.

The forum agenda was divided into seven major concerns for Islanders, including accessing empty spaces on boats and communication regarding trip cancellations, with the end reserved for other issues people wanted addressed.

The throughlines for the various topics were people being unable to access space on the ferries due to a faltering reservation system, and the lack of communication regarding diversions and cancellations — some of which stem from crew shortages.

A major complaint was over IT; the Steamship’s delayed website redevelopment has cost $2.8 million, plus support service fees, before ultimately being shelved by the Steamship Authority board.

“There are computer programs that all kinds of companies use for logistics,” Margaret Hannemann from Chilmark said. “We are not the only company running boats back and forth here.”

In response, Steamship officials admitted that the reservation system, the underlying program responsible for the Islanders’ complaints about booking issues, should have been tackled first.

Susan Desmarais from Oak Bluffs said there were instances when the reservation office has been less than accommodating over the phone. She said she knew of someone diagnosed with melanoma, needing to make a boat the next day, who was asked to provide medical records. In another case, she said a person who missed a reservation after returning from a funeral was asked for a letter from the funeral director.

“That is egregious,” she said.

Also voiced often on Tuesday, there were complaints that boats were leaving empty when some people couldn’t make reservations online.

“We do have the issue of reservations being made and then changed at the last minute,” Davis said. “But we also understand our customers’ needs change as well. It comes down to what’s the appropriate allocation for trips.”

Steamship Authority shoreside operations director Allison Fletcher said part of the issue came down to trucks and whether they show up, or if the size of the vehicle is different from what was reserved. A way to remedy this moving forward is having reservations require exact measurements rather than size blocks, Fletcher said.

Meanwhile, ferry cancellations and diversions were also a point of concern, many pointing a finger at inadequate communication from the ferry line.

Davis responded that the ferry crews wait as long as possible before canceling trips, which is why notifications go out close to and sometimes past the scheduled time. He also said many diversions were out of their control, and due to weather conditions.

Although Steamship data show that the vast majority of trips are made, Islanders said it seems the rate of cancellations and diversions has increased.

“Every time you cancel, every time you divert, it’s costing real people real money whose livelihoods are sometimes on the line,” Larkin Stallings, owner of the Ritz in Oak Bluffs, said.

Some cancellations were caused by crew shortages, and Islanders were shocked that the contract with licensed deck officers, also known as captains and pilots, hadn’t been signed yet. The Steamship board met in executive session regarding contract negotiations with labor unions, including Teamsters Local 59, which represents captains and pilots, earlier on Tuesday. The licensed deck officers’ contract expired months ago, on July 26.

There were calls from Islanders to improve recruitment efforts, and to better pay crew members, alongside improvements to the organizational structure of the Steamship Authority. And the public had concerns about raising rates, with some questioning whether the $32 million Woods Hole Terminal redevelopment was even necessary.

Meanwhile, Martha’s Vineyard Steamship Authority board member Jim Malkin said a four-person committee will be hiring a firm to conduct a “global search” to replace Davis as general manager. However, forumgoers said a larger search committee was needed for such an important position, pushing for input from Vineyarders on what they want to see in a general manager.

Numerous other comments were made by Islanders, all boiling down to the need for improved service and transparency from the Steamship Authority.

Wrapping up the meeting, Todd said she hopes the Steamship Authority will agree to return to speak with Islanders.

The entire forum will be available for viewing on MVTV.