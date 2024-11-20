Great M.V. Bake-Off supports community services

1 of 3

The Great Martha’s Vineyard Bake-Off is a special event where participants can share the joy of locally baked treats to support Island nonprofits and those who feel vulnerable as a result of political division following our recent election. Organizer Julia Blanter wants to bring our Island community together by connecting with one another through the pleasure of good food and fellowship.

Blanter, a native of Sydney, Australia, has lived in London, where she worked with noted chefs Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver, and in New York, where she oversaw marketing for the world-famous Fulton Fish Market. She moved to Martha’s Vineyard with her husband in 2020. A passionate home cook, she has gathered 100 recipes from Island restaurants, farmers, fishermen, and food artisans for “The Martha’s Vineyard Cookbook,” which will be published by Rizzoli in the spring of 2025.

The Nov. 23 – 24 weekend event encourages Island residents and visitors to participate. Bakeries, restaurants, cafés, and stores will offer special baked goods over the weekend. The proceeds from Bake-Off items will go to local nonprofit organizations, including Friends of Family Planning Martha’s Vineyard and M.V. Community Services.

Blanter says, “This is a true collaboration of the community coming together in dark political times. Food has the power to connect us, so this is a wonderful opportunity to catch up with a friend over a slice of cake and a cuppa (and give them a deep hug), surprise a neighbor with a bag of pastries, or stock up for the Thanksgiving week ahead, while letting the community know we have your back.”

Martha’s Vineyard has so many baking cultures. The weekend’s offerings will include New York deli–inspired bialys, Brazilian pão de queijo, Lebanese ma’amoul shortbread cookies, and Napoleon pastry, beloved across Eastern Europe. The Bake-Off is also an opportunity to celebrate our talented bakers and support our eateries during the off-season.

Participating bakeries include Orange Peel Bakery (with Chef Ting of Black Joy M.V.) from Aquinnah, and Beetlebung Farm, the Grey Barn, and North Tabor Farm from Chilmark. Morning Glory Farm (donating proceeds from all baked goods, with a special donation on bialys and pumpkin squares), Rosewater (Saturday only), all from Edgartown, will be present. Oak Bluffs bakers include Aquila at the Y and Mo’s Lunch (Saturday only), while Vineyard Haven bakers include ArtCliff Diner, Catboat Coffee Co., Conrado featuring Soirée MV, Delicious MV, First Light Café at M.V. Museum, Little House Café, Pie Chicks, Scottish Bakehouse, and Vineyard Grocer, plus more to be announced.

There will be special events over the course of the weekend. “Afternoon Tea at the Pawnee House.” on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 2 to 4 pm will feature a shareable dessert plate with coffee and/or tea, or a glass of prosecco. (Alpha-gal, vegan, and gluten-free options will be available.) It’s $50 per person, or $65 per person with prosecco. For reservations, call 508-338-2770. Walk-ins available.

And “Afternoon Tea at S&S Kitchenette” will kick off on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 2 to 4 pm, and will feature finger sandwiches, petit fours, and coffee/tea. Early-bird reservations: $50 per person. Walk-ins $60. For reservations, email juliablanter@gmail.com or DM @juliablanter.

An illustrated passport, designed by Vineyarder Maribeth Macaisa, will be available at all participating locations, so diners can stamp their way to businesses across the island. The passport also lists local resources for those seeking family planning, migrant, LGBTQ, and mental health and community services.

Follow instagram.com/juliablanter for updates on the Bake-Off, including a listing of all participants, baked goods, and news.