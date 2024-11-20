Protection and recovery of native artifacts

The graves of American Indians have been desecrated from the time of the arrival of the Pilgrims to the present day. During the late 1800s and into the 20th century, museums and other institutions acquired and were gifted with Native American human remains and burial, ceremonial, and personal items for their collections. It happened for educational purposes, and in the belief that they were preserving cultures that were vanishing or extinct. But it was at the expense of Native American dignity, respect, and sovereignty, as graves were robbed or items taken through deception or coercion from native peoples. The U.S. government condoned this with policies like the Antiquities Act of 1906, which allowed for extensive archaeological exploration on native lands.

In 1990, the federal government passed the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) to address the cultural pain caused by the desecration of Native American ancestors’ resting places to remove their remains and objects. NAGPRA empowers lineal descendants, Indian tribes, and Native Hawaiian organizations to repatriate Native American human remains, funerary and sacred objects, and those of cultural patrimony. Under the act, Federal agencies, museums, universities, state agencies, local governments, or any institution that receives federal funds must comply.

The first step is for institutions to complete an initial inventory, and provide a summary of its relevant holdings. Then they must consult with the associated lineal descendants, Indian tribes, and Native Hawaiian organizations. This is where Aquinnah Wampanoag tribal member Jennifer Staples steps in as the repatriation officer. She is part of a team led by Bettina Washington, cultural director and tribal historic preservation officer for the tribe.

Having recently taken on the position, Staples is now immersed in learning how to facilitate the repatriation process. She is training with the National Park Service, which oversees NAGPRA. Staples is becoming familiar with the new regulations passed in December 2023 that strengthen the act, spearheaded by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary. “The training process covers how to prepare a plan of action once contacted by an institution with a request for consultation,” Staples explains. The primary purpose is to expedite repatriation, as institutions have until Jan. 13, 2025, to submit a list of collections or holdings that may contain human remains or cultural items. Then, by Jan. 10, 2029, they must update their previously submitted inventories, and consult with direct ancestors or “culturally affiliated” tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations. Staples comments, “We are currently working on multiple requests for consultation. It’s an exciting time to be involved in such important work.”

Staples, who is an artist, tribal potter, designer, and owner of Bowen’s Arrow Gift Shop at the Aquinnah Cliffs, read about the position in the “Toad Rock Times,” the tribal newsletter. “I was inspired by my desire as a tribal member and an artist to see Wampanoag artifacts firsthand, especially anything related to pottery.” She continues, “I have developed Bowen’s Arrow into a successful, authentic gift shop, and wanted something meaningful and culturally connected to put my energy into during the fall and winter months. Getting appointed to the repatriation position was just what I was looking for, and working within the cultural department is an amazing opportunity to learn about the history of the Wampanoag people.

“The main agenda is to restore the spirit of our ancestors, who were deeply desecrated over the past 400 years. Due to several different circumstances in the building of this country, native graves were disrupted, and artifacts, human remains, and objects of cultural patrimony were sent all over to museums and educational institutions. Our ultimate goal is the repatriation of all items removed from their ancestral homeland, and to attempt aiding in the restoration of the spirit of our ancestors that was damaged over four centuries.”

Although NAGPRA applies to federally funded institutions, individuals can help. If you suspect you may have a Native American burial or human remains on your property, or have inherited any objects, Staples says, “Please reach out to the tribe.” She is available to anyone who might have sensitive items that ultimately belong in the hands of the Wampanoag Tribe. It may not be mandated under the legal definition of repatriation, but Staples offers, “This is about residents and visitors returning sensitive objects because it’s the right thing to do. It’s part of the larger picture of restoring the spirit of our Wampanoag ancestors.”

Contact Jennifer Staples with questions at repatriations@wampanoagtribe-nsn.gov or Bettina Washington, tribal historic preservation officer, at thpo@wampanoagtribe-nsn.gov. Additional information about the Aquinnah Wampanoag repatriation efforts is available at wampanoagtribe-nsn.gov/repatriation.