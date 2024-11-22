MVRHS athletes recognized as all stars

1 of 9

As the grand culmination of the Island’s fall sports – the Island Cup at Fenway – approaches, the Cape and Islands Lighthouse Premier League recognized a number of Vineyard athletes for their dedication and outstanding performances in the Islands sports programs for the fall.

Golf

Nick Rabeni, senior, qualified individually for the Massachusetts state championships, played at Berkshire Hills Country Club Course, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts in October.

Mason Cron, senior

Honorable Mention

Jacoby Light, sophomore, qualified for the Division 2 South Section Invitational, played at Segregansett Country Club in Taunton Massachusetts in October.

Field Hockey

Elaina Cacchiotti, senior

Honorable Mention

Lily Haynes, senior,

Girls Soccer

Eleanor Mone, junior

Reese Malowski, junior

Talia Maccaferri, senior

Talia Ehrman, junior

Honorable Mention

Sydney Bruguiere, junior

Boys Soccer

Caleb Dubin, senior

Finn McLeod, senior

Kayo Sampaio, senior

Cross Country

Paul Steyer, junior

Broden Vincent, senior

Emma Squire, senior

Honorable Mention

Louis Costa, junior

Sophia Alves, junior

Football

Guillerme Oliveira, junior, league MVP

Jordan Souza, Senior

Matt McMillan, Sophomore

William Nicholson, Junior

Victor DeSouza, Senior

Honorable Mention

Caio Guimaraes

MVRHS football team was also awarded the team sportsmanship award by the Cape and Islands Lighthouse League.