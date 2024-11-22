MVRHS athletes recognized as all stars

As the grand culmination of the Island’s fall sports – the Island Cup at Fenway – approaches, the Cape and Islands Lighthouse Premier League recognized a number of Vineyard athletes for their dedication and outstanding performances in the Islands sports programs for the fall.
Golf
Nick Rabeni, senior, qualified individually for the Massachusetts state championships, played at Berkshire Hills Country Club Course, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts in October.
Mason Cron, senior
Honorable Mention
Jacoby Light, sophomore, qualified for the Division 2 South Section Invitational, played at Segregansett Country Club in Taunton Massachusetts in October.
Field Hockey
Elaina Cacchiotti, senior
Honorable Mention
Lily Haynes, senior,
Girls Soccer
Eleanor Mone, junior
Reese Malowski, junior
Talia Maccaferri, senior
Talia Ehrman, junior
Honorable Mention
Sydney Bruguiere, junior
Boys Soccer
Caleb Dubin, senior
Finn McLeod, senior
Kayo Sampaio, senior
Cross Country
Paul Steyer, junior
Broden Vincent, senior
Emma Squire, senior
Honorable Mention
Louis Costa, junior
Sophia Alves, junior
Football
Guillerme Oliveira, junior, league MVP
Jordan Souza, Senior
Matt McMillan, Sophomore
William Nicholson, Junior
Victor DeSouza, Senior
Honorable Mention
Caio Guimaraes
MVRHS football team was also awarded the team sportsmanship award by the Cape and Islands Lighthouse League.