Marni R. Noyes died peacefully at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on Oct. 17, 2024, after fighting a long battle against brain cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2007. Marni was 48 years old. She was able to remain home with her beloved husband and cherished son until she was transported to the hospital, where she would succumb to her cancer shortly after arrival.

Marni was born at Cedar Sinai Hospital in California on August 27, 1976. She attended Purdue University, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree. She went on to obtain her master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, and was employed as a biochemist at Promega in Madison, Wis.

Marni eventually found herself on the Vineyard, where she would meet her husband, Alfred (“Fred”) Noyes Jr. Marni gave birth to their only child, Cody Noyes, who would become the center of their universe on March 29, 2014. Their inevitable marriage took place just a few months later, on the Fourth of July in Aquinnah, at the Gay Head Lighthouse.

Marni enjoyed life’s simple pleasures. She enjoyed making jewelry, doing crossword puzzles, listening to all kinds of music, and making Christmas ornaments. She cherished her family time with her husband and son. She loved being a wife and a mother.

Marni is survived by her husband, Fred Noyes; her son, Cody Noyes; and her father-in-law, Alfred Noyes Sr. She was predeceased by her mother in-law, Cheryl Noyes.

No services are being held at this time.