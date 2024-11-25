Jannette Vanderhoop elected as newest tribal council member

Jannette Vanderhoop will be the newest member of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) tribal council.

The Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe held its tribal election on Nov. 17 at the tribe’s administrative building. A total of 245 ballots were cast to decide who will fill four at-large tribal council positions.

Vanderhoop earned 144 votes, pushing out incumbent council member Jonathan Perry, who received 106 votes.

This makes the second elected position Vanderhoop has won this month. During the state election earlier this month, Vanderhoop also won a seat on the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, through a write-in campaign.

In May, she ran a tight, but unsuccessful, campaign against Aquinnah select board member Tom Murphy during the town election.

Vanderhoop said during a select board candidates’ forum in April she wore “many hats,” having worked as a gardener, business owner, artist, and educator. Vanderhoop is also a former director of the Aquinnah Cultural Center. She currently runs an online shop called Island Naturals, which sells a variety of accessories, including wampum jewelry.

The remaining three seats were retained by incumbents Kevin Devine (170 votes), Amira Madison (154 votes), and Camille Madison (137 votes).

Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe Chief Ryan Malonson told the Times the elected members will be “tentatively” sworn in on Jan. 4 at noon.

Vanderhoop was not immediately available for comment.