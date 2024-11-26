Island Alpaca: Thanksgiving weekend fun

On Thanksgiving Day and weekend, bring your family and out-of-town holiday guests for a unique experience at Island Alpaca Co., home to more than 35 friendly, fluffy alpacas, including three new babies and two llamas. Enjoy some tasty treats and hot cider while visiting with the alpacas. Shop in the farm store for special yarns and handmade gifts, all made from the alpaca outside. Open daily, 10 am to 4 pm, year-round. No admission charge, but donations are welcomed. For more information, visit islandalpaca.com.