Raising stakes on the Island Cup

It’ll be Aunt Leah’s Fudge — a downtown staple on Nantucket — for the MV Times newsroom if the Vineyard football team can keep the Island Cup in its possession at the big game at Fenway Park. And it’ll be our Island’s very own Murdick’s Fudge for the Nantucket Current’s newsroom if the Whalers win the big game, and get to take the trophy out of the Vineyard’s hands and bring it back to that other Island.

That’s the wager between the publishers of the two Island media groups.

“It’s pretty rich that our colleagues at the Nantucket Current wanted to bet Aunt Leah’s Fudge on this game. And so, to further stir the pot, we decided to fudge this bet as well, and raise the stakes with our own Murdick’s Fudge of Martha’s Vineyard!” Charles Sennott, publisher of The MV Times, said.

“This is one of the great high school sport rivalries of all time, and we are looking forward to a great game between two evenly matched teams, and the bragging rights that come with a victory!” Sennott added.

It’ll be three-in-a-row if the Vineyard team wins. The Whalers haven’t won the Island Cup since 2021, when they beat the Vineyard 27-7 on Nantucket. But the record for the historic rivalry game, going on for 45 years, is split nearly down the middle. The Vineyard so far has won 22 Island Cups, to Nantucket’s 21.

The Nantucket Current and The Times recently collaborated on creating a head-to-head preview of the Fenway showdown. Give that a read here.

So no matter who wins this game, we feel like the partnership with the Current can be as rich and satisfying and sticky as a good batch of fudge.