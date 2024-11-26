Ukulele Jam at West Tisbury Library

1 of 9

Everyone was having a good ole time at the West Tisbury library when I entered for their every-other-week Ukulele Jam. The community room was buzzing with energy. Folks were eager to start on time, to squeeze in every minute of their joyous musicmaking.

Right at the stroke of 4 pm, 19 folks set to strumming and singing songs, including “Feeling Groovy” and other eminently singable tunes projected on the screen. Under the lyrics were the chords, so folks could play along.

Looking at the sea of ukuleles around me, the small, compact instruments seem inviting. Although ukuleles are most often associated with Hawaii, they are believed to have been introduced in 1879 by Portuguese settlers from Madeira, who brought a small guitar called the braguinha.

The group swells to some 40 or more participants in the summer. Throughout the year, they welcome people of all ages and abilities with open arms. There are folks who will help you with your fingering to find the right chords, should you be a novice. Marilyn Scheerbaum hadn’t played any instrument when she picked up the ukulele, and learned one chord at a time. “If they said C, I played it, and then built up from there. Slowly but surely, I got better. I loved that you could work your way up and learn how to play.”

Sarah Moore started playing the ukulele in about 2008: “I play the piano, and I wanted to learn something new. I took guitar lessons and loved that, but I wanted to play with a group. I heard about the Ukulele Jam, and bought a ukulele at Island Music. I learned a couple of chords and just showed up. They welcomed me with open arms.” She recalls her initial experience, “It was a big musical wonderland where I got to make music with other people.”

Gail Stevenson came with musical experience as well: “I had been involved with bands and music my whole life. I realized I was retiring, and I didn’t have any hobbies. So I went out, bought a ukulele, and went to my first meeting. I played C and laughed. I love the West Tisbury gathering. It’s a lot of fun, and everybody knows everybody. And if you don’t, everyone welcomes you.”

The group has been around for some years, and moved to the West Tisbury library from Featherstone Center for the Arts. You don’t even have to have your own ukulele. since the library has some to lend out — and several members bring extras just in case. I saw people with other instruments, as well. There was at least one guitar, a set of maracas, and a tambourine.

Alexandra Pratt, director of the West Tisbury library, says, “It’s so much fun to have the Ukulele Jam here. I always end up singing along! We have hosted them for almost a year now. They reached out to us, and we were delighted to be able to provide a room.”

Like everyone I spoke to, Scheerbaum expressed her delight in participating in the Ukulele Jam: “I’ve been doing it a long time. It’s just something I can’t let go of. I enjoy it so much, and I love the people I play with. It’s party time all the time.” She continues, “I think music is magic. There is a positive energy when we play. People look out for each other, and it’s a very valuable part of our lives.”

Ukulele Jam is held year-round on alternating Thursdays at the West Tisbury library, from 4 to 5:30 pm. For more information, call 508-693-3366.