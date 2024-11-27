Seastreak license flub strands 200 passengers

A license blunder by the fast-ferry provider Seastreak left around 200 roundtrip ticket holders clambering to make alternative travel arrangements as the Thanksgiving holiday migration takes place.

Seastreak, the private ferry company, stated Tuesday on its website that all trips between New Bedford and both Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard were cancelled from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. The ferry service also issued two emails notifying customers. But not before the 200 reservations had been made.

James Barker, president of Seastreak, said his company had missed the deadline to renew their license with the Steamship Authority, which expired at the end of October. The Steamship Authority issues licenses to private ferry companies to sail along its routes and use its facilities.

“We had a misunderstanding with the Steamship Authority on when to get our papers filed,” he said.

This was the second year Seastreak had offered a limited service to the Islands for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Barker assured the Times the issue would not extend beyond Thanksgiving weekend. Barker expects the situation to be resolved before the Christmas Stroll, a popular holiday event on Nantucket taking place between Dec. 6 and Dec. 8.

“We’re very hopeful,” he said.

The Steamship Authority announced on Wednesday morning the board will hold a virtual-only meeting on Dec. 2 regarding Seastreak’s license renewal.

Seastreak’s Tuesday announcement came a day before they were scheduled to sail. Those who need to reach the Islands can also ride ferries with the Steamship Authority from Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard or Hy-Line Cruises from Hyannis to Nantucket.