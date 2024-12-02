After tri-town spree, masked thief arrested and held over Thanksgiving

1 of 4

In the season of giving, local police say they have found a Tisbury man believed to be taking, and it likely all unraveled thanks to an Apple AirTag — a device used to track stolen and lost items.

25-year-old Eric Juna Johnson was arrested Wednesday for what police are alleging were 85 separate crimes including one instance of swiping more than $10,000 in cash.

After pleading not guilty on all counts on Friday, Johnson was charged with felony breaking and entering in the nighttime, larceny from a building, and larceny of over $1,200.

It’s not the first recent run-in with the law for Johnson. A police department in Rhode Island in October also reported that he was the suspect in a string of thefts in Warwick. In July of 2023 he was also convicted in the Edgartown District court on a negligent operation of a vehicle after leading Island police on a multi-town pursuit on a dirtbike.

Johnson is currently being held without bail at the Dukes County House of Corrections after his arrest on Wednesday; his stay included Thanksgiving day.

During his arraignment, the Cape and Island’s District Attorney’s office requested a $15,000 bail on the local breaking and entering cases; his bail was set at $1,000.

The Tisbury, Edgartown, and Oak Bluffs police departments began coordinating an investigation last month in response to a string of robberies reported throughout the three down Island towns.

Local police, according to court documents, relied on video surveillance as part of their investigation — tracking the same masked individual on multiple accounts. But Johnson’s likely undoing, the Apple AirTag, was attached to a Trek Marlin 7 bike stolen from a Vineyard Haven home last November. Police say that Johnson likely smashed the tracking device shortly after the crime was reported when the bicycle’s owner began pinging the AirTag while looking for his bike. But Johnson wasn’t fast enough — a location was shared with his basement apartment on Carroll’s Way.

Police then executed a search warrant last Wednesday at Johnson’s apartment, revealing a plethora of “items of evidentiary value,” as stated by Oak Bluffs Police department in a Facebook post late last week.

Officers wrote in court documents that upon entering Johnson’s apartment, they discovered numerous stolen items reported missing from previous break-ins such as a $500 television taken from a Vineyard Haven resident, a Stomp mat estimated to be $196 that matched a scooter stolen earlier in the month from a Tisbury residence, a paper shredder jammed with checkbooks belonging to Island residents, the Trek Marlin 7 bicycle, gift cards, cash, an IPhone, and a ski mask matching the suspect in video surveillance. Additionally, police reported that an E-bike Johnson is suspected of stealing — estimated to be worth $4,899 — was shipped off Island after it was reported missing in Vineyard Haven.

Officers also found a pill bottle with three types of pills, two of which were identified as the class B controlled substance, Adderall, which Johnson confirmed he does not have a prescription to take as well as a multi-shelf rack filled with shoes in Johnson’s apartment. Attached was a cardboard sign identifying them as Johnson’s and requesting that others do not touch them.

Police also noted in court documents that Johnson appeared to focus exclusively on unlocked vehicles and buildings, methodically targeting new streets or areas with each early morning jaunt. He moved from one car, garage, or shed to the next, brazenly opening unlocked doors and briefly rifling through their contents.

Last month, according to a police report, Johnson left what may have been his largest trail of theft yet, with one Oak Bluffs resident reporting $10,000 stolen from an unlocked car.

Johnson’s suspected spree was first reported in early November on Spring St. in Vineyard Haven when one resident noted that $600 was stolen from two unlocked cars. Police also reported that a shed and a garage were broken into.

On Oct. 11, Warwick police reported on their Facebook page that Johnson was arrested in connection to a string of motor vehicle breaks that occurred in the north end of the city. Police said that he targeted unlocked cars for money and electronics, while covering his face to protect his identity. He was charged with multiple counts of Larceny.