Chilmark Town Column

Last week was a lot. Geordie Gude died on Wednesday, and his family and friends gathered at the P.A. Club for a musical celebration. We are losing so many who were part of the fabric of the Island. The rending is hard, but I see many who remind me the warp and woof of our community are strong.

It is not only in the doing but in the being, and this time of year we leave with more than just goods when we visit Menemsha: Colin and Ruel’s Gallery, Stanley and Lanette Larsen’s Fish Market, Katie and Marshall Carroll’s Squid Row Texaco, and all the friends who stroll, walk the dock or park to watch the sea.

I hear that Beetlebung Farm’s large barn has opened, and l appreciate the small stand across from the Community Center.

Thank you to Julie Vanderhoop, for all you are and for your Orange Peel Bakery.

Thank you to Pat and Joanie Jenkinson, for the Christmas lights.

Thank you to Heather Goff and Bill O’Callahan, for your fabulous sculpture trail and studio.

Thank you, North Tabor Farm, for offering my favorite veggie burgers, alongside fresh produce, meals, and a wide variety of ice creams.

Thank you, Rebecca Gilbert and Randy Ben David, for Native Earth Teaching Farm, and opening Sunday afternoons, 1 to 4 pm.

Let us fill the room Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Grange Hall for Nancy Aronie’s book launch for “The Seven Secrets of Writing the Perfect Personal Essay: Crafting the Story Only You Can Write.” Hear Gerry Yukevich, Joy Reichart, Steve Kemper, Naomi Beinart, Glenn Bergenfield, Kate Feiffer, John Abrams, Brad Hamermesh, Suzy Trotta, Daphne Freise, Julia Kidd, Jim Murrin, and Kate Taylor read.

Pathways has slow stitching Friday afternoons, 2 to 4 pm, and dancing, 7 to 9 pm.

Thank you, Alex Karalekas, for another Potluck Jam that filled the center with amazing talent and community.

Thank you, Joan Nathan, for your latest book, “A Sweet Year: Jewish Celebrations and Festive Recipes for Kids and Their Families,” available at the Bunch of Grapes. Gabriela Herman’s photographs are beautiful.

Thank you, Dena Porter, for your photojournalism for MV Times, and fine art shots.

The first Friday of the month, thanks to the Up-Island Council on Aging and the Library Friends, we can gather for a Coffee Cafe at the Chilmark library, starting Dec. 6, 10:30 am to noon.

Next week, the library’s Holiday Book Sale begins on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10:30 am. All proceeds from the annual sale benefit the Chilmark Free Public Library, and support yearlong programs and events. With the lowest prices in town, all hardcover books and DVDs are $1 Paperbacks are 50¢. The sale benefits the Friends of Chilmark Library, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports library programs throughout the year. The sale is open during regular library hours. From Dec. 10 to 24, books will be sold at the prices listed above. Beginning Dec. 26, all remaining items will be half-price. After Jan. 4, books are available for free.

The library’s Holiday Open House, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 4 to 5:30 pm, is one of my favorite neighborhood events — refreshments, music, and lots of good cheer.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.