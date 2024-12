The festively decorated Carnegie Heritage Center will be the scene of a Vineyard Preservation Trust cocktail party, with libations, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and holiday cheer. Friday, Dec. 13, 5:30 to 7:30 pm, at the Carnegie Heritage Center, 58 North Water St., Edgartown. Tickets are $100 at bit.ly/VPT_HolidayCocktails.