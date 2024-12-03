Mopeds are on the way out; let’s get ahead of e-bikes

To the Editor:

This is in response to an article in The MV Times about mopeds (“The price to end moped rentals: $1.9 million,” Nov. 21). Some people here are concerned about replacing mopeds with e-bikes that are “just as dangerous.” I disagree to a point. I have a pedal-assist e-bike — -that means it only moves if the operator is pedaling, just like a regular bike. It tops out at 20 mph. It feels and rides like a bike. When I’m on it, I can pretend I’m 22 years old, instead of 72.

There are four classes of e-bikes: pedal assist: top speed 20 mph; pedal assist or throttle: top speed 20 mph; pedal assist or throttle: top speed 28 mph, and throttle: top speed 28 mph and over.

I don’t think any of the bicycle rental places rent Category 4 e-bikes. If they do, they should

be responsible, and recognize the danger of putting inexperienced people on such a vehicle, and stop renting them out. I trust bike rental companies are more responsible than moped rental companies. Owners take notice: You will have a much harder time sleeping if someone dies on your rental bike while doing 40 miles an hour than if someone is doing 15 — accidents happen, but the numbers of them, and the severity of them, can be reduced.

If the towns want to get ahead of the curve on this problem, they should definitely ban the rentals of Category 4 bikes, and possibly category 3. Twenty miles an hour is a fine top speed for a bicycle — especially for an inexperienced rider.

Of course, private e-bikes and all manner of things are a different matter. There are already state regulations governing the faster ones. I’m pretty sure you have to have a driver’s license to operate a Category 4 e-bike, although the law seems to be a bit ambiguous.

Mopeds are on the way out. Let’s get ahead of the e-bikes. My proposal is to allow only Category 1 and 2 e-bikes — with mirrors and lights — to be rented. Let’s do it before the carnage starts. Politicians take notice.

While I am at it, could the police please tell people on bicycles to ride with traffic and stay off sidewalks? Also, to the VTA: Please stay out of the bike lanes.

Thank you.

Don Keller

Vineyard Haven