Vineyard Wind needs to provide answers

To the Editor:

I have never been a big believer in conspiracies, and I hope I am not experiencing one right now. I actually went to a wind production school in Wisconsin some 20 years ago, which I felt would supplement my solar background, which goes back to 1980. At my home right now I have two of the most advanced solar collection arrays I could find. And I surely do not have any bias against wind energy.

I missed the hearings on the current offshore wind farms now in production, assuming, like most Islanders, that our various environmental boards and government entities, here and off the Island, were fully vested in protecting the Island.

I can see a series of red blinking lights from the turbines from my home, every clear night. I can live with this if clean energy is being provided to our community, which I just discovered will not be the case. Some 10 years ago, I remember giving a donation to a local wind development company, tied into Vineyard Wind, and they promised future lower rates to all Islanders from offshore wind production. I have never received one notice from this group in more than 10 years.

A group of Islanders recently formed an action committee, as they were suspicious of the various claims being made by Vineyard Wind. They sent me numerous documents, so I asked Vineyard Wind a few months ago, numerous times, if they would host a symposium to discuss these concerns before the Island. No response.

Just last week, I wrote a short article in the comments section of the Times, on their most recent article on wind, and no comments were published.

This local action group is called PreserveMV. At the very least, their concerns need to be discussed. They seem to feel there is a giant conspiracy, funded by billions of dollars, buying silence on the dangers of offshore wind. I don’t know, but my limited experience shows very questionable behavior. If what PreserveMV claims is fact, the Island could be devastated with oil slicks and fiberglass particles washing onto our shores after one good hurricane. And that there is no provision for funding for removal of the turbines and cleanup, if they fail.

Both our newspapers need to fully explore this, and Vineyard Wind needs an explanation to the numerous concerns raised in the PreserveMV literature. Meanwhile I will continue to look for answers.

Paul D. Adler

Chilmark