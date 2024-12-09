Chilmark Town Column

“Grace can be the experience of a second wind, when even though what you want is clarity and resolution, what you get is stamina and poignancy and the strength to hang on.” —Anne Lamott

The festive lights are on, and I look forward to calling a friend to go for a drive to see them. I still prefer dark nights, starlight, and watching for meteors. It is tough to see the south lit up by the lights on the windmills.

It was heartwarming to hear about the beautiful celebration of life for Geordie Gude at the P.A. Club, and the earlier gathering at his home for a last jam session before his death. I think of it as walking our loved ones home.

I was sorry to miss it, and so grateful to be holding the space while we gathered for an offering of music and light at the Chilmark Church. Thank you to all who gave us words and music. Rabbi Lori Shaller, Seán McMahon, Georgia Halliday, Warren Doty for your poetry, Adele Dreyer, and the Loon Lane Players for your words and music. Thank you to everyone who helped make the reception. It is lovely to gather to listen and then share conversation and a meal.

The next one, Sunday, Jan. 5, at 5pm, will feature Dan Waters’ poetry, music by the Thursday Strings, Seán McMahon, Georgia Halliday, Missis Biskis, Adele Dreyer, and the Loon Lane Players.

There are more gatherings. I now look forward to Fridays, starting with coffee and conversation at the Chilmark library at 10:30. Thank you to the Friends of the Chilmark Public Library and the Up-Island Council on Aging for providing us a pop-up Coffee Cafe with yummy pots of coffee, tea, and tasty treats.

There are Island Food Pantry donation boxes at the Chilmark library, and our donations are down. Maybe we can fill them up.

Friday afternoon at Pathways, Rebecca Gilbert and Connie Hyde are hosting a Slow Stitching Circle, from 2 to 4 pm. The intention is to slow down, enjoy conversations, and create in light of zero waste. I was thrilled to drop in and quickly mend my dog’s safety orange and reflective jacket before dark, but forgot to embrace the slow perspective. I have a basket of mending, and want to learn how to felt flowers and animals over moth holes in beloved sweaters.

Friday, Dec. 14, music at Pathways, 7:30 to 9:30 pm, features classical guitarist Douglas Brush followed by Lake of Autumn: Noah Maxner, Anthony Esposito, and Sean Clarke. A full day.

This weekend we will be picking greens and making wreaths, centerpieces, and swags for the Chilmark Holiday Flea Market at the Chilmark Community Center, Sunday, Dec. 15, 10 am to 3 pm. Come support your favorite vendors, enjoy lunch, fresh greens, baked goods, and a “trinket and treasure” table.

I am looking for people who would like to be part of an exhibit at the Chilmark library, Jan.15 to 31, of pictures and stories of the loved ones we are missing. I will be scheduling time in the community room to hear your stories, and whatever photo or momento you have that reminds you of them. I will take your picture with whatever photo or momento you bring. January is a time when I miss people, not much is going on, and we can share our stories. Please email me if you’d like to participate.

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.