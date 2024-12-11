Katama fuel issue cancels morning ferries

The Steamship Authority was hit by another day of morning cancellations, this time from a fuel issue.

Despite emails to customers from the ferry line stating there was a mechanical issue with the passenger ferry Island Home, Steamship Authority communications director Sean Driscoll said the problem was actually with the substitute freight vessel Katama.

The Katama’s fuel issue, which was resolved in time to sail again starting with a delayed 10:45 am trip from Woods Hole, canceled the 7 am departure from Vineyard Haven, the 8:15 am departure from Woods Hole — a popular trip for workers commuting to Martha’s Vineyard — and the 9:30 am departure from Vineyard Haven.

The issue follows two days in which the Island Home, one of the largest ferries in the Steamship fleet, had trips canceled due to a reduction pressure relief valve that needed to be replaced. The Island Home — which came online in 2007 — is still waiting in Woods Hole for repairs as of Wednesday.

“We are waiting for a technician to bring a replacement part from Louisiana,” Driscoll said.

The ferry line had warned passengers there may be cutoffs for passengers and vehicles since the Katama is smaller than the Island Home. The Steamship Authority’s vessel page states the Island Home has the capacity to carry up to 1,210 people and around 76 vehicles while the Katama can carry up to 150 people and can accommodate around 39 vehicles.

According to Driscoll, the Katama was designated as the “spare vessel” since the larger ferries available for service not on the Vineyard route, like the Woods Hole, were serving customers between Hyannis and Nantucket.