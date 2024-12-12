43rd annual Christmas in Edgartown schedule

Thursday, Dec. 12
7 am – 3 pm
Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market
10 am – 6 pm
Holiday Blow Out Sale at Erica Wilson
10 am – 4 pm
Dickens Christmas Village at The Carnegie Heritage Center
10 am – 5 pm
Winter Wonderland Shopping Event at Soul Gems by Maria
11 am – 5 pm
A Very Boneyard Christmas at the Boneyard
11 am – 5 pm
Coastal Christmas Chic at The Great Put On
11 am – 5 pm
Stocking Stuffer Bar at Sea Legs!
11 am – 5 pm
Christmas in Edgartown Sale at Katydid
11 am – 5 pm
Deals at Dune on Winter St!
11 am – 5 pm
Sparkle & Cheer at Tesori Fine Jewelry
12 – 4 pm
Bar Bites & Holiday Lights at Behind The View
2 pm – 7:15 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Rides at Harbor View Hotel
3 – 4 pm
Sharing the Trail: African American History Tour in Edgartown starting at Old Whaling Church
4 – 8 pm
Boards on Boards at Nell Home
4 – 8 pm
Edgartown Firemen’s Association Holiday Pop-Up Store at Port Hunter
5 – 7 pm
Evening of Enchantment – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Celebration at Donaroma’s
5 – 9 pm
Holiday Light Show & Music at Donaroma’s
5:30 – 7 pm
Annual Santa Fun Run & Walk with Amity Island Running Club starting at Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery
6 – 10 pm
Christmas In Edgartown Ugly Sweater Bar Hop Start at Carnegie Heritage Center
6 – 7:30 pm
Holiday Sip and Stitch at Erica Wilson
6 – 8 pm
Lightship Bracelets MV Bracelet Making Class
Friday, Dec. 13
7 am – 3 pm
Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market
10 am – 5 pm
Holiday Sale at Past & Presents
10 am – 4 pm
Dickens Christmas Village at The Carnegie Heritage Center
10 am – 6 pm
Holiday Blow Out Sale at Erica Wilson
10 am – 5 pm
Winter Wonderland Shopping Event at Soul Gems by Maria
10 am – 4:30 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Rides at Harbor View Hotel
10 am – 4 pm
Vintage Charm Bar at Nell
10 am – 5 pm
Get Glammed up for the Ball at Sea Spa Salon!
10 am – 7 pm
Exclusive Charleston Shoe Co CIE sale
10 am – 6 pm
Cashmere and Cider at Sole
10:30 am – 2 pm
Holiday Brunch at Behind The View
11 am – 5 pm
Coastal Christmas Chic at The Great Put On
11 am – 5 pm
Stocking Stuffer Bar at Sea Legs!
11 am – 5 pm
Christmas in Edgartown Sale at Katydid
11 am – 5 pm
Sparkle & Cheer at Tesori Fine Jewelry
11 am – 1 pm
The Anchors Annual Open House
11 am – 5 pm
Get in the Holiday Spirit at EthosConcept
11 am – 5 pm
Boneyard Popcorn Party!
12 – 4 pm
Bar Bites & Holiday Lights at Behind The View
12 – 8 pm
Edgartown Firemen’s Association Holiday Pop-Up Store at Port Hunter
2 – 6 pm
Merry Mocktails and MyoBuddy Massage Party at Vineyard Complementary Medicine
2 – 4 pm
Santa’s Favorite Sparkling at Rosewater Wine & Spirits
3 – 4 pm
Sharing the Trail: African American History Tour in Edgartown starting at the Old Whaling Church
3 – 6 pm
Stori The Label Pop-up at Kenworthy
4 – 8 pm
Vintage Charm Bar at Nell
4 – 7 pm
Mistletoe Artisan Market at Katama General Store
4 – 8 pm
The Martha’s Vineyard Teddy Bear Suite by Point B|Compass
4:30 – 7 pm
Gift Artfully at Martha’s Vineyard Bank
5 – 8 pm
Apres Ski at the Landvest Lodge
5 – 8 pm
Lip Gloss Charm Bar at Botanical Beauty
5 – 9 pm
Holiday Light Show & Music at Donaroma’s
5:30 - 7:30 pm
Vineyard Preservation Trust’s Holiday Cocktail Party at The Carnegie
5:30 – 6:15 pm
Lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse at Memorial Wharf
6 – 8 pm
Sip ‘N Shop Party at Backwater Trading Co.
7 – 10 pm
Holly & Ivy Holiday Ball at Harbor View Hotel
8 – 9:30 pm
Minnesingers Annual Family Holiday Concert at the Old Whaling Church
Saturday, Dec. 14
7 am – 3 pm
Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market
9 am – 8 pm
Edgartown Firemen’s Association Holiday Pop-Up Store at Port Hunter
9 am – 7pm
Exclusive Charleston Shoe Co CIE sale!
9 am – 5 pm
Mistletoe Artisan Market at Katama General Store
9 am – 6 pm
JK Designs Personalized Gifts at Juniper
10 am – 5 pm
Holiday Sale at Past & Presents
10 am – 4 pm
Dickens Christmas Village at The Carnegie Heritage Center
10 am – 6 pm
Holiday Blow Out Sale at Erica Wilson
10 am – 5 pm
Winter Wonderland Shopping Event at Soul Gems by Maria
10 am – 7 pm
Holiday Cheer at The Black Dog
10 am – 6 pm
Cashmere and Cider at Sole
10 am – 5:30 pm
Festive Drinks & Holiday Treats at Summer Shades
10 am – 4 pm
Edgartown Patrolman’s Association Stuff-A-Bus at Lower Main Street Parking Lot
10 am – 4 pm
Donaroma’s Wreath Workshop
10 am – 4 pm
31st Annual Christmas in Edgartown Art & Crafts Festival at the Edgartown School
10 am – 12:30 pm
Sugar Plum Fairies Beauty Salon at Sea Spa Salon
10 am – 6 pm
Nell’s Annual Holiday Sweater Contest
10 am – 4 pm
Massage by the Sea at Sea Spa Salon
10 am – 2 pm
Christmas at the Cooke House with MV Museum
10 am – 4 pm
Dovera Designs Trunk Show at CB Stark Jewelers
10 am – 3 pm
Holiday Faire in the Edgartown Village Green
10 am – 3 pm
Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt at The Carnegie Heritage Center
10 am – 4 pm
Shop Christmas Gifts for Your Pets to Support the Animal Shelter at Past & Presents
10 am – 2 pm
Plum Hill School Annual Elves Faire at The Federated Church
10 am – 5 pm
Custom Embroidery At Erica Wilson By Havenlly by Lilly
10 am – 3 pm
Handmade from the Heart at Dr. Daniel Fisher House
10:30 am – 2 pm
Holiday Brunch at Behind The View
11 am – 5 pm
A Very Boneyard Christmas at the Boneyard
11 – 5 pm
Coastal Christmas Chic at The Great Put On
11 am – 5 pm
Stocking Stuffer Bar at Sea Legs!
11 – 2 pm
Santa’s Favorite Sparkling at Rosewater Wine & Spirits
11 am – 5 pm
Deals at Dune on Winter St!
11 am – 5 pm
Christmas in Edgartown Sale at Katydid
11 am – 5 pm
Get in the Holiday Spirit at EthosConcept
11 – 4 pm
Lip Gloss Charm Bar at Botanical Beauty
11 am – 11:45
Christmas in Edgartown Parade
11 am – 2 pm
Alchemy Bistro & Bar Luncheon
11 am – 3 pm
Cura Collective Pop-Up at Kenworthy
11 am – 4 pm
Author Signings, Wreath Trimming & Prize Drawing at Edgartown Books
11 am – 3 pm
“No Room in the Inn,” a display of Creches to support Habitat for Humanity of MV at the Federated Church
11:30 am – 4 pm
Santa Comes to Kismet Outfitters
11:45 am – 2 pm
Grinchmas in Edgartown with Island Autism Group
11:45 am – 1 pm
Photos with Santa at The Covington
11:45 am – 2 pm
Meet & Greet with Sparky the Fire Dog at Corner of Main & N. Summer St.
12 – 4 pm
Bar Bites & Holiday Lights at Behind The View
12 – 6:45 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Rides at Harbor View Hotel
12 – 4 pm
A Vincent House Christmas at 99 Main Street
12 – 6 pm
The Martha’s Vineyard Teddy Bear Suite by Point B|Compass
12 – 3 pm
Jeremy Berlin & Holiday Cheer at Eisenhauer Gallery
12 – 4 pm
A Vincent House Christmas at 99 Main Street
12 – 3 pm
“No Room in the Inn,” a display of Creches to support Habitat for Humanity of M.V. at Federated Church
12 – 3 pm
Open House at Morning Glory Farm
12 – 2 pm
Holiday Open House at Edgartown Public Library
12 – 2 pm
Kids Craft: Make Your Own Gift Wrapping Paper at Edgartown Public Library
12 – 2 pm
Group Needlepoint Lesson Special at Erica Wilson
12 – 2 pm
Hot Cocoa To Go-Go at Island Cocktail Co.
12 – 2 pm
Learn About Foster Parenting: Drop-in Tabling Session at Edgartown Public Library
12 – 5 pm
Custom Earring Bar at Slate
12 – 3 pm
Warm Your Heart with Cocoa, Music, & Art at Eisenhauer Gallery
12 – 1 pm
Christmas Mini Concert at EthosConcept
12 – 3 pm
Candy Cane Lane in Nevin Square
12 – 2 pm
The S’Mores The Merrier with Plan It MV in Nevin Square
12:30 – 3 pm
Mess-Free Gingerbread House Kits at Waterfront Builders
1 – 1:30 pm
Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Eating Competition at Sea Legs
2 pm
First Annual CIE Most Festive ‘Fit Contest at Edgartown Village Green
2 – 6 pm
Holiday Swing at Juniper
3- 4 pm
Sharing the Trail: African American History Tour in Edgartown start at Old Whaling Church
3 – 6 pm
Soigne’s Holiday Wine Tasting
4 – 5:30 pm
Minnesingers Annual Family Holiday Concert at the Old Whaling Church
5 – 9 pm
Holiday Light Show & Music at Donaroma’s
7:30 – 10:30 pm
Albany Rd. Holiday Film Special at Edgartown Cinema
Sunday, Dec. 15
10 – 5 pm
Holiday Sale at Past & Presents
5 – 9 pm
Holiday Light Show & Music at Donaroma’s
7 – 3 pm
Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market
10 am – 6 pm
Holiday Blow Out Sale at Erica Wilson
10 am – 5 pm
Winter Wonderland Shopping Event at Soul Gems by Maria
10 am – 6 pm
Edgartown Firemen’s Association Holiday Pop-Up Store at Port Hunter
11 am – 5 pm
A Very Boneyard Christmas!
11 am – 5 pm
Coastal Christmas Chic at The Great Put On
11 am – 5 pm
Stocking Stuffer Bar at Sea Legs!
11 am – 5 pm
Deals at Dune on Winter St!
11 am – 5 pm
Christmas in Edgartown Sale at Katydid
11 am – 5 pm
Sparkle & Cheer at Tesori Fine Jewelry
12 – 3 pm
Bar Bites & Holiday Lights at Behind The View
10 am – 3pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Rides at Harbor View Hotel
10 am – 4 pm
Exclusive Charleston Shoe Co CIE sale!
10 am – 7 pm
Holiday Cheer at The Black Dog
10:30 am – 2 pm
Holiday Brunch at Behind The View
11 – 5 pm
Get in the Holiday Spirit at EthosConcept
9 am – 2 pm
Mistletoe Artisan Market at Katama General Store
8:30 – 11:30 am
Pancake Breakfast with Santa at Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club
9 – 10 am
Hot Vinyasa Yoga Class at Yoga on the Vine
9 – 11 am
Winter Beach Clean Up with Friends of Sengekontacket on State Beach (Small Bridge)
9 am – 2 pm
End of Season Blow Out Sale at Katama General Store
10 am – 2 pm
The Martha’s Vineyard Teddy Bear Suite by Point B|Compass
10:30 – 11:30 am
Holiday inspired Pilates Reformer Class at Aligned Pilates
11 am – 3 pm
Holiday Inspired Brunch at Rockfish
11 am – 1 pm
Winter Wag Walk with Al Fresco Tails starting at Mini Park
12 – 3 pm
“No Room in the Inn,” a display of Creches to support Habitat for Humanity of M.V. at the Federated Church
1 – 3 pm
Wag Walk Wrap-Up at Harbor View Hotel
2 – 4 pm
Dan Martino “The Oyster Book” Signing at Edgartown Books
3 – 4 pm
Sharing the Trail: African American History Tour in Edgartown at the Old Whaling Church
4 – 5:30 pm
Schumann’s “Dichterliebe” with David Behnke and David Rhoderick at Edgartown Public Library