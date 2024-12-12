43rd annual Christmas in Edgartown schedule

Thursday, Dec. 12

7 am – 3 pm

Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market

10 am – 6 pm

Holiday Blow Out Sale at Erica Wilson

10 am – 4 pm

Dickens Christmas Village at The Carnegie Heritage Center

10 am – 5 pm

Winter Wonderland Shopping Event at Soul Gems by Maria

11 am – 5 pm

A Very Boneyard Christmas at the Boneyard

11 am – 5 pm

Coastal Christmas Chic at The Great Put On

11 am – 5 pm

Stocking Stuffer Bar at Sea Legs!

11 am – 5 pm

Christmas in Edgartown Sale at Katydid

11 am – 5 pm

Deals at Dune on Winter St!

11 am – 5 pm

Sparkle & Cheer at Tesori Fine Jewelry

12 – 4 pm

Bar Bites & Holiday Lights at Behind The View

2 pm – 7:15 pm

Horse Drawn Carriage Rides at Harbor View Hotel

3 – 4 pm

Sharing the Trail: African American History Tour in Edgartown starting at Old Whaling Church

4 – 8 pm

Boards on Boards at Nell Home

4 – 8 pm

Edgartown Firemen’s Association Holiday Pop-Up Store at Port Hunter

5 – 7 pm

Evening of Enchantment – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Celebration at Donaroma’s

5 – 9 pm

Holiday Light Show & Music at Donaroma’s

5:30 – 7 pm

Annual Santa Fun Run & Walk with Amity Island Running Club starting at Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery

6 – 10 pm

Christmas In Edgartown Ugly Sweater Bar Hop Start at Carnegie Heritage Center

6 – 7:30 pm

Holiday Sip and Stitch at Erica Wilson

6 – 8 pm

Lightship Bracelets MV Bracelet Making Class

Friday, Dec. 13

7 am – 3 pm

Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market

10 am – 5 pm

Holiday Sale at Past & Presents

10 am – 4 pm

Dickens Christmas Village at The Carnegie Heritage Center

10 am – 6 pm

Holiday Blow Out Sale at Erica Wilson

10 am – 5 pm

Winter Wonderland Shopping Event at Soul Gems by Maria

10 am – 4:30 pm

Horse Drawn Carriage Rides at Harbor View Hotel

10 am – 4 pm

Vintage Charm Bar at Nell

10 am – 5 pm

Get Glammed up for the Ball at Sea Spa Salon!

10 am – 7 pm

Exclusive Charleston Shoe Co CIE sale

10 am – 6 pm

Cashmere and Cider at Sole

10:30 am – 2 pm

Holiday Brunch at Behind The View

11 am – 5 pm

Coastal Christmas Chic at The Great Put On

11 am – 5 pm

Stocking Stuffer Bar at Sea Legs!

11 am – 5 pm

Christmas in Edgartown Sale at Katydid

11 am – 5 pm

Sparkle & Cheer at Tesori Fine Jewelry

11 am – 1 pm

The Anchors Annual Open House

11 am – 5 pm

Get in the Holiday Spirit at EthosConcept

11 am – 5 pm

Boneyard Popcorn Party!

12 – 4 pm

Bar Bites & Holiday Lights at Behind The View

12 – 8 pm

Edgartown Firemen’s Association Holiday Pop-Up Store at Port Hunter

2 – 6 pm

Merry Mocktails and MyoBuddy Massage Party at Vineyard Complementary Medicine

2 – 4 pm

Santa’s Favorite Sparkling at Rosewater Wine & Spirits

3 – 4 pm

Sharing the Trail: African American History Tour in Edgartown starting at the Old Whaling Church

3 – 6 pm

Stori The Label Pop-up at Kenworthy

4 – 8 pm

Vintage Charm Bar at Nell

4 – 7 pm

Mistletoe Artisan Market at Katama General Store

4 – 8 pm

The Martha’s Vineyard Teddy Bear Suite by Point B|Compass

4:30 – 7 pm

Gift Artfully at Martha’s Vineyard Bank

5 – 8 pm

Apres Ski at the Landvest Lodge

5 – 8 pm

Lip Gloss Charm Bar at Botanical Beauty

5 – 9 pm

Holiday Light Show & Music at Donaroma’s

5:30 - 7:30 pm

Vineyard Preservation Trust’s Holiday Cocktail Party at The Carnegie

5:30 – 6:15 pm

Lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse at Memorial Wharf

6 – 8 pm

Sip ‘N Shop Party at Backwater Trading Co.

7 – 10 pm

Holly & Ivy Holiday Ball at Harbor View Hotel

8 – 9:30 pm

Minnesingers Annual Family Holiday Concert at the Old Whaling Church

Saturday, Dec. 14

7 am – 3 pm

Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market

9 am – 8 pm

Edgartown Firemen’s Association Holiday Pop-Up Store at Port Hunter

9 am – 7pm

Exclusive Charleston Shoe Co CIE sale!

9 am – 5 pm

Mistletoe Artisan Market at Katama General Store

9 am – 6 pm

JK Designs Personalized Gifts at Juniper

10 am – 5 pm

Holiday Sale at Past & Presents

10 am – 4 pm

Dickens Christmas Village at The Carnegie Heritage Center

10 am – 6 pm

Holiday Blow Out Sale at Erica Wilson

10 am – 5 pm

Winter Wonderland Shopping Event at Soul Gems by Maria

10 am – 7 pm

Holiday Cheer at The Black Dog

10 am – 6 pm

Cashmere and Cider at Sole

10 am – 5:30 pm

Festive Drinks & Holiday Treats at Summer Shades

10 am – 4 pm

Edgartown Patrolman’s Association Stuff-A-Bus at Lower Main Street Parking Lot

10 am – 4 pm

Donaroma’s Wreath Workshop

10 am – 4 pm

31st Annual Christmas in Edgartown Art & Crafts Festival at the Edgartown School

10 am – 12:30 pm

Sugar Plum Fairies Beauty Salon at Sea Spa Salon

10 am – 6 pm

Nell’s Annual Holiday Sweater Contest

10 am – 4 pm

Massage by the Sea at Sea Spa Salon

10 am – 2 pm

Christmas at the Cooke House with MV Museum

10 am – 4 pm

Dovera Designs Trunk Show at CB Stark Jewelers

10 am – 3 pm

Holiday Faire in the Edgartown Village Green

10 am – 3 pm

Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt at The Carnegie Heritage Center

10 am – 4 pm

Shop Christmas Gifts for Your Pets to Support the Animal Shelter at Past & Presents

10 am – 2 pm

Plum Hill School Annual Elves Faire at The Federated Church

10 am – 5 pm

Custom Embroidery At Erica Wilson By Havenlly by Lilly

10 am – 3 pm

Handmade from the Heart at Dr. Daniel Fisher House

10:30 am – 2 pm

Holiday Brunch at Behind The View

11 am – 5 pm

A Very Boneyard Christmas at the Boneyard

11 – 5 pm

Coastal Christmas Chic at The Great Put On

11 am – 5 pm

Stocking Stuffer Bar at Sea Legs!

11 – 2 pm

Santa’s Favorite Sparkling at Rosewater Wine & Spirits

11 am – 5 pm

Deals at Dune on Winter St!

11 am – 5 pm

Christmas in Edgartown Sale at Katydid

11 am – 5 pm

Get in the Holiday Spirit at EthosConcept

11 – 4 pm

Lip Gloss Charm Bar at Botanical Beauty

11 am – 11:45

Christmas in Edgartown Parade

11 am – 2 pm

Alchemy Bistro & Bar Luncheon

11 am – 3 pm

Cura Collective Pop-Up at Kenworthy

11 am – 4 pm

Author Signings, Wreath Trimming & Prize Drawing at Edgartown Books

11 am – 3 pm

“No Room in the Inn,” a display of Creches to support Habitat for Humanity of MV at the Federated Church

11:30 am – 4 pm

Santa Comes to Kismet Outfitters

11:45 am – 2 pm

Grinchmas in Edgartown with Island Autism Group

11:45 am – 1 pm

Photos with Santa at The Covington

11:45 am – 2 pm

Meet & Greet with Sparky the Fire Dog at Corner of Main & N. Summer St.

12 – 4 pm

Bar Bites & Holiday Lights at Behind The View

12 – 6:45 pm

Horse Drawn Carriage Rides at Harbor View Hotel

12 – 4 pm

A Vincent House Christmas at 99 Main Street

12 – 6 pm

The Martha’s Vineyard Teddy Bear Suite by Point B|Compass

12 – 3 pm

Jeremy Berlin & Holiday Cheer at Eisenhauer Gallery

12 – 4 pm

A Vincent House Christmas at 99 Main Street

12 – 3 pm

“No Room in the Inn,” a display of Creches to support Habitat for Humanity of M.V. at Federated Church

12 – 3 pm

Open House at Morning Glory Farm

12 – 2 pm

Holiday Open House at Edgartown Public Library

12 – 2 pm

Kids Craft: Make Your Own Gift Wrapping Paper at Edgartown Public Library

12 – 2 pm

Group Needlepoint Lesson Special at Erica Wilson

12 – 2 pm

Hot Cocoa To Go-Go at Island Cocktail Co.

12 – 2 pm

Learn About Foster Parenting: Drop-in Tabling Session at Edgartown Public Library

12 – 5 pm

Custom Earring Bar at Slate

12 – 3 pm

Warm Your Heart with Cocoa, Music, & Art at Eisenhauer Gallery

12 – 1 pm

Christmas Mini Concert at EthosConcept

12 – 3 pm

Candy Cane Lane in Nevin Square

12 – 2 pm

The S’Mores The Merrier with Plan It MV in Nevin Square

12:30 – 3 pm

Mess-Free Gingerbread House Kits at Waterfront Builders

1 – 1:30 pm

Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Eating Competition at Sea Legs

2 pm

First Annual CIE Most Festive ‘Fit Contest at Edgartown Village Green

2 – 6 pm

Holiday Swing at Juniper

3- 4 pm

Sharing the Trail: African American History Tour in Edgartown start at Old Whaling Church

3 – 6 pm

Soigne’s Holiday Wine Tasting

4 – 5:30 pm

Minnesingers Annual Family Holiday Concert at the Old Whaling Church

5 – 9 pm

Holiday Light Show & Music at Donaroma’s

7:30 – 10:30 pm

Albany Rd. Holiday Film Special at Edgartown Cinema

Sunday, Dec. 15

10 – 5 pm

Holiday Sale at Past & Presents

5 – 9 pm

Holiday Light Show & Music at Donaroma’s

7 – 3 pm

Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market

10 am – 6 pm

Holiday Blow Out Sale at Erica Wilson

10 am – 5 pm

Winter Wonderland Shopping Event at Soul Gems by Maria

10 am – 6 pm

Edgartown Firemen’s Association Holiday Pop-Up Store at Port Hunter

11 am – 5 pm

A Very Boneyard Christmas!

11 am – 5 pm

Coastal Christmas Chic at The Great Put On

11 am – 5 pm

Stocking Stuffer Bar at Sea Legs!

11 am – 5 pm

Deals at Dune on Winter St!

11 am – 5 pm

Christmas in Edgartown Sale at Katydid

11 am – 5 pm

Sparkle & Cheer at Tesori Fine Jewelry

12 – 3 pm

Bar Bites & Holiday Lights at Behind The View

10 am – 3pm

Horse Drawn Carriage Rides at Harbor View Hotel

10 am – 4 pm

Exclusive Charleston Shoe Co CIE sale!

10 am – 7 pm

Holiday Cheer at The Black Dog

10:30 am – 2 pm

Holiday Brunch at Behind The View

11 – 5 pm

Get in the Holiday Spirit at EthosConcept

9 am – 2 pm

Mistletoe Artisan Market at Katama General Store

8:30 – 11:30 am

Pancake Breakfast with Santa at Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club

9 – 10 am

Hot Vinyasa Yoga Class at Yoga on the Vine

9 – 11 am

Winter Beach Clean Up with Friends of Sengekontacket on State Beach (Small Bridge)

9 am – 2 pm

End of Season Blow Out Sale at Katama General Store

10 am – 2 pm

The Martha’s Vineyard Teddy Bear Suite by Point B|Compass

10:30 – 11:30 am

Holiday inspired Pilates Reformer Class at Aligned Pilates

11 am – 3 pm

Holiday Inspired Brunch at Rockfish

11 am – 1 pm

Winter Wag Walk with Al Fresco Tails starting at Mini Park

12 – 3 pm

“No Room in the Inn,” a display of Creches to support Habitat for Humanity of M.V. at the Federated Church

1 – 3 pm

Wag Walk Wrap-Up at Harbor View Hotel

2 – 4 pm

Dan Martino “The Oyster Book” Signing at Edgartown Books

3 – 4 pm

Sharing the Trail: African American History Tour in Edgartown at the Old Whaling Church

4 – 5:30 pm

Schumann’s “Dichterliebe” with David Behnke and David Rhoderick at Edgartown Public Library