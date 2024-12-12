43rd annual Christmas in Edgartown schedule

Edgartown shops decorate their windows for the holidays. —Courtesy Point B Realty

Thursday, Dec. 12 

7 am – 3 pm
Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market

10 am – 6 pm 
Holiday Blow Out Sale at Erica Wilson

10 am – 4 pm
Dickens Christmas Village at The Carnegie Heritage Center

10 am – 5 pm
Winter Wonderland Shopping Event at Soul Gems by Maria

11 am – 5 pm
A Very Boneyard Christmas at the Boneyard

11 am – 5 pm
Coastal Christmas Chic at The Great Put On

11 am – 5 pm
Stocking Stuffer Bar at Sea Legs!

11  am  – 5 pm 
Christmas in Edgartown Sale at Katydid

11 am – 5 pm
Deals at Dune on Winter St!

11 am – 5 pm
Sparkle & Cheer at Tesori Fine Jewelry

12 – 4 pm 
Bar Bites & Holiday Lights at Behind The View

2 pm – 7:15 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Rides at Harbor View Hotel

3 – 4 pm
Sharing the Trail: African American History Tour in Edgartown starting at Old Whaling Church

4 – 8 pm
Boards on Boards at Nell Home

4 – 8 pm
Edgartown Firemen’s Association Holiday Pop-Up Store at Port Hunter

5 – 7 pm
Evening of Enchantment – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Celebration at Donaroma’s

5 – 9 pm 
Holiday Light Show & Music at Donaroma’s

5:30 – 7 pm
Annual Santa Fun Run & Walk with Amity Island Running Club starting at Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery

6 – 10 pm
Christmas In Edgartown Ugly Sweater Bar Hop Start at Carnegie Heritage Center

6 – 7:30 pm 
Holiday Sip and Stitch at Erica Wilson

6 – 8 pm 
Lightship Bracelets MV Bracelet Making Class

 

Friday, Dec. 13

 7 am – 3 pm
Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market

10 am – 5 pm 
Holiday Sale at Past & Presents

10 am – 4 pm
Dickens Christmas Village at The Carnegie Heritage Center

10 am – 6 pm 
Holiday Blow Out Sale at Erica Wilson

10 am – 5 pm
Winter Wonderland Shopping Event at Soul Gems by Maria

10 am – 4:30 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Rides at Harbor View Hotel

10 am – 4 pm
Vintage Charm Bar at Nell

10 am – 5 pm
Get Glammed up for the Ball at Sea Spa Salon!

10 am – 7 pm 
Exclusive Charleston Shoe Co CIE sale

10 am – 6 pm
Cashmere and Cider at Sole

10:30 am – 2 pm
Holiday Brunch at Behind The View

11 am – 5 pm
Coastal Christmas Chic at The Great Put On

11 am – 5 pm
Stocking Stuffer Bar at Sea Legs!

11  am  – 5 pm 
Christmas in Edgartown Sale at Katydid

11  am  – 5 pm 
Sparkle & Cheer at Tesori Fine Jewelry

11 am – 1 pm
The Anchors Annual Open House

11 am – 5 pm 
Get in the Holiday Spirit at EthosConcept

11 am –  5 pm 
Boneyard Popcorn Party!

12 – 4 pm
Bar Bites & Holiday Lights at Behind The View

12 – 8 pm
Edgartown Firemen’s Association Holiday Pop-Up Store at Port Hunter

2 – 6 pm 
Merry Mocktails and MyoBuddy Massage Party at Vineyard Complementary Medicine

2 – 4 pm
Santa’s Favorite Sparkling at Rosewater Wine & Spirits

3 – 4 pm
Sharing the Trail: African American History Tour in Edgartown starting at the Old Whaling Church

3 – 6 pm
Stori The Label Pop-up at Kenworthy

4 – 8 pm
Vintage Charm Bar at Nell

4 – 7 pm
Mistletoe Artisan Market at Katama General Store

4 – 8 pm
The Martha’s Vineyard Teddy Bear Suite by Point B|Compass

4:30 – 7 pm
Gift Artfully at Martha’s Vineyard Bank

5 – 8 pm
Apres Ski at the Landvest Lodge

5 – 8 pm 
Lip Gloss Charm Bar at Botanical Beauty

5 – 9 pm 
Holiday Light Show & Music at Donaroma’s

5:30 - 7:30 pm
Vineyard Preservation Trust’s Holiday Cocktail Party at The Carnegie

5:30 – 6:15 pm
Lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse at Memorial Wharf

6 – 8 pm
Sip ‘N Shop Party at Backwater Trading Co.

7 – 10 pm
Holly & Ivy Holiday Ball at Harbor View Hotel

8 – 9:30 pm
Minnesingers Annual Family Holiday Concert at the Old Whaling Church

 

Saturday, Dec. 14

7 am – 3 pm
Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market

9 am – 8 pm 
Edgartown Firemen’s Association Holiday Pop-Up Store at Port Hunter

9 am – 7pm
Exclusive Charleston Shoe Co CIE sale!

9 am – 5 pm
Mistletoe Artisan Market at Katama General Store

9 am – 6 pm 
JK Designs Personalized Gifts at Juniper

10 am – 5 pm
Holiday Sale at Past & Presents

10 am – 4 pm
Dickens Christmas Village at The Carnegie Heritage Center

10 am – 6 pm 
Holiday Blow Out Sale at Erica Wilson

10 am – 5 pm
Winter Wonderland Shopping Event at Soul Gems by Maria

10 am – 7 pm 
Holiday Cheer at The Black Dog

10 am – 6 pm
Cashmere and Cider at Sole

10 am – 5:30 pm 
Festive Drinks & Holiday Treats at Summer Shades

10 am – 4 pm 
Edgartown Patrolman’s Association Stuff-A-Bus at Lower Main Street Parking Lot

10 am – 4 pm 
Donaroma’s Wreath Workshop

10 am – 4 pm 
31st Annual Christmas in Edgartown Art & Crafts Festival at the Edgartown School

10 am – 12:30 pm 
Sugar Plum Fairies Beauty Salon at Sea Spa Salon

10 am – 6 pm 
Nell’s Annual Holiday Sweater Contest

10 am – 4 pm 
Massage by the Sea at Sea Spa Salon

10 am – 2 pm 
Christmas at the Cooke House with MV Museum

10 am – 4 pm 
Dovera Designs Trunk Show at CB Stark Jewelers

10 am – 3 pm 
Holiday Faire in the Edgartown Village Green

10 am – 3 pm 
Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt at The Carnegie Heritage Center

10 am – 4 pm 
Shop Christmas Gifts for Your Pets to Support the Animal Shelter at Past & Presents

10 am – 2 pm 
Plum Hill School Annual Elves Faire at The Federated Church

10 am – 5 pm 
Custom Embroidery At Erica Wilson By Havenlly by Lilly

10 am – 3 pm 
Handmade from the Heart at Dr. Daniel Fisher House

10:30  am – 2 pm 
Holiday Brunch at Behind The View

11 am – 5 pm
A Very Boneyard Christmas at the Boneyard

11 – 5 pm
Coastal Christmas Chic at The Great Put On

11 am – 5 pm 
Stocking Stuffer Bar at Sea Legs!

11 – 2 pm
Santa’s Favorite Sparkling at Rosewater Wine & Spirits

11 am – 5 pm 
Deals at Dune on Winter St!

11 am – 5 pm 
Christmas in Edgartown Sale at Katydid

11 am – 5 pm 
Get in the Holiday Spirit at EthosConcept

11 – 4 pm 
Lip Gloss Charm Bar at Botanical Beauty

11 am – 11:45
Christmas in Edgartown Parade

11 am – 2 pm 
Alchemy Bistro & Bar Luncheon

11 am – 3 pm 
Cura Collective Pop-Up at Kenworthy

11 am – 4 pm 
Author Signings, Wreath Trimming & Prize Drawing at Edgartown Books

11 am – 3 pm 
“No Room in the Inn,” a display of Creches to support Habitat for Humanity of MV at the Federated Church

11:30 am – 4 pm 
Santa Comes to Kismet Outfitters

11:45 am – 2 pm 
Grinchmas in Edgartown with Island Autism Group

11:45  am – 1 pm
Photos with Santa at The Covington

11:45  am – 2 pm
Meet & Greet with Sparky the Fire Dog at Corner of Main & N. Summer St.

12 – 4 pm
Bar Bites & Holiday Lights at Behind The View

12 – 6:45 pm
Horse Drawn Carriage Rides at Harbor View Hotel

12 – 4 pm
A Vincent House Christmas at 99 Main Street

12 – 6 pm 
The Martha’s Vineyard Teddy Bear Suite by Point B|Compass

12 – 3 pm 
Jeremy Berlin & Holiday Cheer at Eisenhauer Gallery

12 – 4 pm 
A Vincent House Christmas at 99 Main Street

12 – 3 pm 
“No Room in the Inn,” a display of Creches to support Habitat for Humanity of M.V. at Federated Church

12 – 3 pm 
Open House at Morning Glory Farm

12 – 2 pm 
Holiday Open House at Edgartown Public Library

12 – 2 pm 
Kids Craft: Make Your Own Gift Wrapping Paper at Edgartown Public Library

12 – 2 pm 
Group Needlepoint Lesson Special at Erica Wilson

12 – 2 pm 
Hot Cocoa To Go-Go at Island Cocktail Co.

12 – 2 pm 
Learn About Foster Parenting: Drop-in Tabling Session at Edgartown Public Library

12 – 5 pm 
Custom Earring Bar at Slate

12 – 3 pm 
Warm Your Heart with Cocoa, Music, & Art at Eisenhauer Gallery

12 – 1 pm 
Christmas Mini Concert at EthosConcept

12 – 3 pm 
Candy Cane Lane in Nevin Square

12 – 2 pm 
The S’Mores The Merrier with Plan It MV in Nevin Square

12:30 – 3 pm 
Mess-Free Gingerbread House Kits at Waterfront Builders

1 – 1:30 pm 
Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Eating Competition at Sea Legs

2 pm
First Annual CIE Most Festive ‘Fit Contest at Edgartown Village Green

2 – 6 pm 
Holiday Swing at Juniper

3- 4 pm 
Sharing the Trail: African American History Tour in Edgartown start at Old Whaling Church

3 – 6 pm 
Soigne’s Holiday Wine Tasting

4 – 5:30 pm 
Minnesingers Annual Family Holiday Concert at the Old Whaling Church

5 – 9 pm 
Holiday Light Show & Music at Donaroma’s

7:30 – 10:30 pm 
Albany Rd. Holiday Film Special at Edgartown Cinema

 

Sunday, Dec. 15

10 – 5 pm 
Holiday Sale at Past & Presents

5 – 9 pm 
Holiday Light Show & Music at Donaroma’s

7 – 3 pm
Cookies for a Cause at Rosewater Market

10 am – 6 pm 
Holiday Blow Out Sale at Erica Wilson

10 am – 5 pm 
Winter Wonderland Shopping Event at Soul Gems by Maria

10 am – 6 pm
Edgartown Firemen’s Association Holiday Pop-Up Store at Port Hunter

11 am – 5 pm 
A Very Boneyard Christmas!

11 am – 5 pm 
Coastal Christmas Chic at The Great Put On

11 am – 5 pm 
Stocking Stuffer Bar at Sea Legs!

11 am – 5 pm 
Deals at Dune on Winter St!

11 am – 5 pm 
Christmas in Edgartown Sale at Katydid

11 am – 5 pm 
Sparkle & Cheer at Tesori Fine Jewelry

12 – 3 pm
Bar Bites & Holiday Lights at Behind The View

10 am – 3pm 
Horse Drawn Carriage Rides at Harbor View Hotel

10 am – 4 pm
Exclusive Charleston Shoe Co CIE sale!

10 am – 7 pm
Holiday Cheer at The Black Dog

10:30 am – 2 pm 
Holiday Brunch at Behind The View

11 – 5 pm
Get in the Holiday Spirit at EthosConcept

9 am – 2 pm
Mistletoe Artisan Market at Katama General Store

8:30 – 11:30 am
Pancake Breakfast with Santa at Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club

9 – 10 am 
Hot Vinyasa Yoga Class at Yoga on the Vine

9 – 11 am 
Winter Beach Clean Up with Friends of Sengekontacket on State Beach (Small Bridge)

9 am – 2 pm 
End of Season Blow Out Sale at Katama General Store

10 am – 2 pm
The Martha’s Vineyard Teddy Bear Suite by Point B|Compass

10:30 – 11:30 am 
Holiday inspired Pilates Reformer Class at Aligned Pilates

11 am – 3 pm 
Holiday Inspired Brunch at Rockfish

11 am – 1 pm 
Winter Wag Walk with Al Fresco Tails starting at Mini Park

12 – 3 pm 
“No Room in the Inn,” a display of Creches to support Habitat for Humanity of M.V. at the Federated Church

1 – 3 pm 
Wag Walk Wrap-Up at Harbor View Hotel

2 – 4 pm
Dan Martino “The Oyster Book” Signing at Edgartown Books

3 – 4 pm
Sharing the Trail: African American History Tour in Edgartown at the Old Whaling Church

4 – 5:30 pm
Schumann’s “Dichterliebe” with David Behnke and David Rhoderick at Edgartown Public Library

 

