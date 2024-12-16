Edgartown revels in the Christmas spirit

1 of 41

The 43rd annual Christmas in Edgartown parade brought a jolly invasion of holiday spirit to Main Street in Edgartown this past weekend.

Antique Mack fire trucks, heart thumping Islander music, and cheerful families decked out in their best holiday outfits filled the Edgartown streets on Saturday.

According to parade director for the past eight years Leah Fraumeni, there were more than 30 total floats and walking groups in the parade, the biggest it’s ever been.

“It brings us so much joy,” Fraumeni said. “Myself and the others in the Christmas in Edgartown committee were just high-fiving that this weekend had such a huge turnout, and is just growing and growing every year.”

The Harbor View Hotel took first place in the walking category, with an eerily life-like Elf on the Shelf and staff marching alongside one of their beloved elephant sculptures, which typically rests on their lawn overlooking the harbor. The Boys and Girls Club’s extravagant “Candy Land” themed float topped the float category with different colors and icons from the beloved board game, and the mini cows, adorned in Christmas colors, lead by young herders from the 4-H Livestock Club were named best in the animal category.

After the parade processed through town, the Edgartown village green became the heart of festivities. Different Islander artists and crafters such as Althea Designs, Chappaquiddick Wood Company, the Ruel Gallery, Bent Wing Pottery, Merry Farm Pottery, Archil Designs, and the Preservation Trust filled the space. There was festive food from Reunion Pizza, some Island-brewed beers were available, and a crowd favorite of homemade mac and cheese were available inside a center tent. Also, a long line of eager young children and their families waited for photos with Santa outside Covington.

Fraumeni was thrilled with the spirit of the town.

“There were lines outside shops… in December… down the street.. and that’s why we are doing it,” said Fraumeni. “This is what we wanted. That’s the whole point of Christmas in Edgartown is to bring commerce to Edgartown in the off season.”

On the corner of Water and Main St., the Upis Land Band, led by Ben Hughes, started performing a New Orleans-style of music with an African-drum twist, and the crowd couldn’t help but to dance. Performing on the move, the band wandered over to the Edgartown Village Green for a brief jam session with the Village Green musicians of Mike Benjamin, Wes Nagy, and Brad Tucker, elevating the energy akin to a Christmas party.

Holiday deals and talented Islanders weren’t the only sight to see either; many visitors who have made it a tradition to come to the Christmas in Edgartown parade turned the holiday spirit up a notch. A group of friends from Connecticut calling themselves “The Yeti Group” wore four large blow up snowmen costumes, with one wearing a snowflake.

Snowman, Greg Szyszkowski, alongside his wife, the snowflake, said “We are just a group of Christmas loving friends.”

Another group turning heads was the Duffy family wearing their Christmas tree, gingerbread man, and north pole costumes.

“It’s the perfect way to get into the spirit of Christmas,” said Julie Duffy, the Christmas tree of the group. “It’s fun, joyful and there’s something about the size and merriment of it. [We’ve] been coming for 10 years but we decided to spice it up this year.”

“It’s the biggest crowd we’ve ever seen here. It’s jammed and it’s great,” said her husband John Duffy.

This year also saw the coveted return of the Harbor View Hotel Ball, a standout addition that was warmly received by attendees.

“I hope that everyone had an overall great experience and really enjoyed the town and all the festivities,” said Fraumeni, recapping the event. “I hope it left people enjoying Edgartown on Martha’s Vineyard, and [that they] felt like they had a very fulfilling weekend and can’t wait to come back next year.”

Parade participants included the Island’s Boys and Girls Club, the Harbor View Hotel, Kismet Outfitters, Cape Cod Express, Island Health Care Dental Center, the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, Wheel Happy Bicycle Shop, St. Andrews Church, the Vineyard Gazette Media group, Point B Compass, the Trustees, White Stone Equestrian, MVRHS Girls Ice Hockey, Martha’s Vineyard Cub Scouts, Cycling club of Martha’s Vineyard, Martha’s Vineyard’s 4H livestock groups, MV Youth travel basketball, the Rockland Trust Company, and many more.