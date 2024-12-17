Dogcharmer: Pet me, pet me, pet me

Dear Dogcharmer,

I have a 2-year-old Airedale named Winston. He’s loving, smart, and a pleasure to live with, except when anyone comes to visit. Then he’s really annoying, a real pain in the ass. It’s not aggression, it’s the opposite –– he won’t stop demanding attention to be constantly petted! First, when people are at the door he acts like they’re his best friend in the world who he hasn’t seen in years. Then when just hanging out, he goes from person to person shoving his head under their arm, and the guests are petting him without even realizing it, ALL NIGHT LONG! Extremely annoying! What to do?

Andrea

Dear Andrea,

Boy, can I relate to your situation. My goldendoodle, Jeffrey, whom I adopted at 6 months of age, exhibited the same behaviors. The solution starts with a door routine to eliminate the turmoil. You go to the door (from inside the house) and knock, or open and quickly ring the bell. Even if Winston is looking at you doing it, he’s still going to bark and act like there’s someone there. Praise and thank him (for warning you and potentially saving your life from the invisible stranger). Then act as if someone’s really out there and tell them to wait a second (with the door still closed or slightly opened) and lure Winston with a treat in front of his nose to his “spot.” His spot is away from, but within sight of, the door. Once there, he’s told to sit and stay, or lie down. The moment he sits, he gets the treat, and is told again to stay as you go to open the door for Mr. Invisible. Act like you’re talking to a real person for 20 seconds, while at the same time ensuring Winston holds his stay on the spot. If and when he breaks, tell him “Uh-uh” or “No,” and bring him back to his spot. After he holds the spot long enough for you to have a 40-second greeting conversation with Mr. Invisible, release Winston with an “OK” (or whatever release word you want to use), and when he comes over to meet Mr. Invisible, have him sit for the second treat. When he’s cooperative with that (which should be fast and easy), ratchet it up to having a real person at the door (a friend or relative to help with the training).

The visitor gives a couple of pets, at which point Winston is again lured away with a treat, to a new location, his “place.” The place is a designated location in the loop of activity, out of the traffic pattern, where he can see the goings-on. The command “Place” has been taught before the door routine. The “place” has a favorite bed or blanket where he’s taught that the one word “place” is actually three commands. First, he goes to the place, second he lies down, and third he stays.

He stays for five minutes or five hours –– he doesn’t leave till he hears his release word. When first arriving at his place, he’s given a special toy to enjoy during his stay. A hollow marrow bone with a piece of meat wedged in the middle, or something comparable, will make it easy. If he’s the type to not hold the “stay,” use a tie-down with a leash, so he can’t leave until he starts to cooperate. When I was actively training, the door routine was often the last lesson, because the dog had to be pretty well trained before he would cooperate with the extreme distraction of a visitor, or company.

Andrea, I know it sounds like a lot of work, but in the end, it’s well worth the effort. Starting with the help of a trainer will make it happen quickly –– then all you have to do is practice by following through with real visitors.

Dogcharmer Tom

Have a question for the Dogcharmer? Write to him at dogsrshelby@msn.com. Visit Tom Shelby’s website at dogsrshelby.com, and find him on Instagram @DogTrainerDiaries.