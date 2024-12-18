Bank robber sentenced to a decade in prison

The only Vineyarder from the crew that robbed Vineyard Haven’s Rockland Trust bank in 2022 has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Miquel Antonio Jones, 33, was sentenced in Boston federal court today for arranging the November 22 armed bank robbery of $39,000, accoridng to a release from the the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts.

A grand jury indicted Jones in March 2023, and a superseding indictment brought additional charges against him in April 2023.

Jones led the robbery conspiracy, the release states, having identified the bank to rob and obtained and provided materials for the robbery.

Jones conspired with co-defendants Omar Odion Jonson of Canterbury, New Hampshrie, Romane Andre Clayton of Jamaica, and Tevin Porter of Bridgeport, Connecticut. All three co-defendants have pleaded guilty to their roles in the robbery.

According to the release, Jones met the men on the Vineyard and detailed his plan, and defendants also slept at Jones’ Edgartown residence the night before the robbery.

Jones also hid the $39,100 stolen from the bank at his residence, according to the release.

The U.S. Attorney office and Federal Bureau of Investigation thanked the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office for cooperation in the case, along with Massachusetts State Police and all Island police departments.