Oak Bluffs collision closes off New York Ave

Oak Bluffs police closed off a large section of New York Ave. on Thursday afternoon after two cars seemingly crashed headfirst into each other.

Emergency vehicles encircled a silver Toyota RAV-4 and a gray Subaru SUV on New York Avenue and Chestnut Avenue following the accident.

Both vehicles had heavy front-end damage; the Subaru’s door had fallen off.

The condition of the passengers in the vehicles are unclear at this time; first responders are still investigating.

Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Stephen Foster said one person was trapped and firefighters needed to use “extrication tools,” cutters and spreaders, to remove the door to safely get the driver out of the vehicle. To “mitigate any hazards,” the fire crews also removed the batteries from the vehicles.

Foster said emergency responders were dispatched around 2:49 pm.

By around 3:20, Oak Bluffs firefighters were clearing debris with brooms from the road and applying Speedydry to fluids. Police officers blocked traffic on New York Avenue roughly between Towanticut Avenue and Chapman Avenue.

The driver who was trapped in their vehicle was evaluated by Oak Bluffs EMS. Foster said the other person involved in the accident was evaluated by Tisbury EMS.

Oak Bluffs Police Lt. Nicholas Curelli said the case was still under investigation.